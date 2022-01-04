ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CES

CES 2022 Begins on Wednesday

cheddar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are just one day away from what has been called the most influential tech event in the world. CES 2022 will officially kick...

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

Related
gadgetsandwearables.com

CES 2022 returns to Las Vegas: wearable technology to expect

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 is making a return to Las Vegas between January 5th and 8th 2022 as an in-person gathering. Last year, CES adopted an all-digital format which put a dampener on the whole thing. 2021 was the first year in its 50+ year history that CES...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNET

T-Mobile pulls out of CES 2022

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. T-Mobile has announced it's dropping out of CES 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns, with CEO Mike Sievert to no longer deliver a keynote either in person or virtually. The event is scheduled to take place in the first week of January in Las Vegas.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Cheddar News
aithority.com

DRONEDEK To Demo Its Smart Mailbox At CES In Las Vegas

DRONEDEK Corporation, one of the first companies in the world to patent a smart mailbox designed for secure drone delivery, will demonstrate its device at CES – the most influential tech event in the world. “We’re gearing up for what we think will be exceptional opportunities to showcase our...
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Creepy meets cool in humanoid robots at CES tech show

A lifelike, child-size doll writhed and cried before slightly shocked onlookers snapping smartphone pictures Wednesday at the CES tech show -- where the line between cool and slightly disturbing robots can be thin. "They are a little bit creepy, but the doll, it's quite cool," she said. jm/to
ELECTRONICS
onmsft.com

Microsoft is the latest big company to cancel its physical presence at CES 2022

Microsoft announced yesterday that it has canceled its plans to have a physical presence at CES 2022 km January. “After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not to participate in-person at CES 2022,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement to The Verge.
BUSINESS
The Independent

CES gadget show stages a wary return amid COVID-19

Is anyone going to CES this year? A long-simmering question in the tech world will finally get its answer as the influential gadget show returns to the Las Vegas Strip after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.“We know it will be a smaller show this year, for obvious reasons,” said Jean Foster, senior vice president at the Consumer Technology Association, the event's organizer. Several huge tech companies have abandoned plans to attend in person. The latest sign of its dwindling size was Friday's announcement that CES will run one day shorter than originally planned.The sprawling exhibition floors open Wednesday...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CES
Twice

CES To Open With 2200+ Exhibitors

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®announced that CES® 2022 will be closing one day early, and the in-person event will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-7, 2022. The step was taken as an additional safety measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for CES.
ECONOMY
WAVY News 10

Consumer Electronics Show Underway in Las Vegas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — CES or Consumer Electronics Show is the largest tech event in the world and it’s back live in Vegas! Although scaled back a bit because of COVID, it hasn’t stopped thousands of companies from innovating and announcing new products for 2022. Digital Lifestyle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

CES technology show to open as in-person event despite Omicron concerns

One of the world’s biggest technology trade shows will open as an in-person event this week despite ongoing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.CES officially opens in Las Vegas on Wednesday, with organisers saying the event’s “comprehensive health measures” will help protect attendees.Those attending the show in person must show proof of vaccination as well as test negative for Covid-19 less than 24 hours before entering a CES venue, with masks also required throughout the show – and organisers have cut the convention from four days to three as a further measure to help stop the spread of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CES ‘risks becoming non-event’ because of reduced attendance amid Covid concerns

This year’s CES technology convention is in danger of becoming a “non-event” compared with previous years because of the reduced attendance caused by concerns over Covid one analyst has warned.The three-day event, traditionally a key date in the industry calendar, opens on Wednesday in Las Vegas as an in-person gathering but has been hindered by a number of firms and media outlets choosing to only participate virtually because of concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.CES organiser the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has put strict Covid measures in place to protect attendees and reduced it from its traditional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

CES tech fair opens under pandemic shadow

The CES tech show threw open its doors Wednesday in Las Vegas despite surging Covid-19 cases in the United States, as one of the world's largest trade fairs tried to get back to business. "Obviously I'm not on stage at CES in Las Vegas, I'm actually on the stage of the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit," Barra said in her address.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AFP

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES tech show

A finger-nibbling plush cat and a cooling fan for the ever-present anti-Covid mask: the CES tech show in Las Vegas on Monday offered a glimpse of the offerings at this year's meet-up. He transformed that impulse into a small, battery-powered plush creature that nibbles gently on your finger.
PETS
KTNV 13 Action News

CES 2022 kicks off in Las Vegas

One of the world’s biggest technology events of the year, the CES gadget show kicks off on Wednesday in Las Vegas. This year's show is set to be a big welcome back after going completely digital in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy