ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

BAD NEWS FOR LIL WAYNE!

By djnailz
mycolumbuspower.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Lil Wayne is starting off the year with a little trouble on his hand from within his own camp. Weezy’s Security Guard...

mycolumbuspower.com

Comments / 41

Charity Wright
1d ago

To be honest no charges should be brought forth now against lil Wayne , if the man was gonna do it he should’ve done it when it happened , further more if the man was inside lil Wayne’s house taking pictures and leaking them then the guard should face charges

Reply
21
Savethem
1d ago

extortion at its finest. people do these kind of things on purpose it happens all the time. Wayne didn't want to pay so dude change his mind all of a sudden.

Reply
9
YolandaisYolanda bored asf
1d ago

Be careful who has your back because it could be your worst enemy. Ask 2 Pac.

Reply(1)
10
Related
MIX 108

Lil Wayne’s Security Guard Wants to Press Charges After Wayne Allegedly Pulled Assault Rifle on Him – Report

Lil Wayne's security guard is reportedly looking into pressing charges against the rapper following an altercation that occurred last month. According to a report on TMZ, published on Monday (Jan. 3), Weezy's security guard has reportedly changed his mind and wants his former boss prosecuted for allegedly pulling an firearm on him during a fight at the rapper's Hollywood Hills, Calif. mansion last year.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Life and Style Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Fears for Family’s Safety After Filing Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker who came to her home multiple times amid her second pregnancy, Life & Style can confirm. “I have suffered and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” Jenner, 24, said in the court documents obtained by Life & Style, adding that she is “fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.”
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

J $tash Dead at 28: Rapper Resorted to Suicide After Doing This in Front of Three Children [Full Details]

According to reports, rapper J $tash took his own life at 28-years-old on New Year's Day. Apparently, the Florida-based rapper, whose real name is Justin Joseph, initially killed a 27-year-old woman named Jeanette Gallegos in front of her three young children before he shot himself, as stated on a report from KTLA 5 via HotNewHipHop. Reports say that they were also in a relationship.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guard#Tmz
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Sheff G Posted On His IG

Last November, Michael Williams aka Sheff G, was arrested on second degree illegal weapons possession and sentenced to two years after pleading guilty. The charge stems from a car accident, where Williams was carrying a firearm on his person when he crashed into a women’s car while fleeing from police back in January 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Trey Songz Accused of Rape by Basketball Star/Artist Dylan Gonzalez

R&B star Trey Songz has been accused of rape. Trey’s name began trending online after Dylan Gonzalez, a former UNLV basketball star, accused him of rape on Twitter. “Trey Songz is a rapist,” Gonzalez wrote. “Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Slim 400 Shooting Caught On Camera

As previously reported, YG affiliate Slim 400 was shot and killed in L.A. earlier this week, but video circulating online shows the rapper getting shot several times in the vicious attack that left the rising star dead. Authorities have confirmed that the seedy video circulating on the internet is the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Shine My Crown

Tory Lanez's Attorney Claims Gunshot Residue Proves Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Former BFF, Kelsey Nicole

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy