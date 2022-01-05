ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bed Bath & Beyond earnings will feel the pressure of heavy discounting and light traffic, analysts say

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCHkE_0dcqA3yE00
Analysts are downbeat in their Bed Bath & Beyond earnings preview notes By Getty Images
EARNINGS OUTLOOK https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XBfY_0dcqA3yE00

With fiscal third-quarter earnings scheduled for Thursday, analysts say Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. could get squeezed by promotions and traffic pressure.

“We have seen a very meaningful ramp in Bed Bath & Beyond’s promotions through F3Q and December, including a free Beyond+ Membership program (previously $29 fee), giving customers free shipping and 20% off every purchase,” wrote Bank of America analysts in a Tuesday note.

Analysts say shipping fees had also been cut and minimum purchase thresholds for delivery were lifted.

“We’ve received a number of other outsized promotions including 25% off an entire BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store) order and 25% off an entire order using Klarna (which could be stacked with a 20% off coupon for 40% off),” the note said.

Klarna is a buy-now-pay-later service.

See: Opinion: The meme stocks welcomed an old friend back to the fun after the markets closed

“This is especially concerning given management’s plan was to shift away from
promotions.”

Bank of America rates Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock underperform and cut its price objective to $11.50 from $14.

Analysts also expressed concern about customer foot traffic.

“Store traffic was light on Black Friday despite a 25% off entire purchase promotion,” Bank of America said.

Bank of America suspects seasonal items arrived late, leaving much of it on the sales floor, unsold, on Christmas Eve.

“The ubiquitous 20% off coupon remains a drug that Bed Bath & Beyond cannot kick,” wrote Wedbush analysts in a note.

Analysts say promotions “intensified” year-over-year in December, and store traffic decelerated 5,000 basis points during the first three weeks of the month, which online sales will not counterbalance.

Want intel on all the news moving markets before the day starts? Sign up for our daily Need to Know newsletter.

“While expectations are low, we see limited drivers of upside on the print, as we expect a sales and earnings miss and guide down and signs of additional market share losses,” wrote analysts led by Seth Basham.

“These negatives are unlikely to be offset by growth opportunities in Baby and marketplaces as well as potential for more aggressive share repurchases.”

Bed Bath & Beyond’s portfolio includes the namesake chain of home goods stores, Buy Buy Baby and Harmon.

Wedbush rates Bed Bath & Beyond shares neutral with a $14 price target, cut from $18.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock sank after the company’s fiscal second-quarter report , with executives detailing a variety of problems, including an unexpected traffic slowdown and global supply chain challenges.

“[R]ecovering by November and delivering a strong holiday is our key focus,” Chief Executive Mark Tritton said at the time.

UBS is pessimistic about both the third quarter and the fourth.

And: This Sun Belt city has seen the U.S.’s sharpest decline in housing affordability over the past year

“Looking ahead, the market will likely need to see evidence Bed Bath & Beyond can generate positive comps while managing its profitability in the face of slowing industry demand & stubbornly high costs,” wrote UBS in an earnings preview note.

“In our view, its 3Q results & 4Q guide are unlikely to inspire confidence that
this can be achieved in ’22, especially as the industry backdrop gets tougher.”

Bed Bath & Beyond stock slipped 1.1% in Tuesday trading before falling more than 9% on Wednesday. Shares have slumped 31.4% over the last 12 months.

The benchmark S&P 500 index (SPX) has rallied 27% for the past year.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

As cash balances deflate for low-income consumers, Ross Stores could feel the squeeze: Wells Fargo

Ross Stores Inc. ROST, -0.23% was downgraded to equal weight from overweight at Wells Fargo, with analysts concerned that Ross' key "low-end consumer" will see their cash balances fall back to Earth in 2022. Wells Fargo cut its price target for Ross to $120 from $135. After benefiting from stimulus payments in 2021, lower-income consumers are now faced with possible challenges including the end of the student-loan debt moratorium, an end to higher SNAP payouts, and the potential end to child tax credits. "While the prior data points show a healthy consumer snapshot today, some leading indictors point to the artificial benefits from stimulus fading and the consumer facing a normalized environment going forward," Wells Fargo said. "Looking forward, external factors that could impact the consumer are abundant and tilt our sentiment negatively (especially for the low-end consumer)." Analysts are upbeat about the off-price sector, but prefer TJX Cos.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buy Buy Baby#Bed Bath Beyond Inc#Discounting#Housing Affordability#Coupon#Bed Bath Beyond#Bank Of America#Bopis#Klarna
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bed Bath & Beyond

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $14.2 versus the current price of Bed Bath & Beyond at $13.58, implying upside. Below is a summary...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Bed Bath & Beyond Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond. Looking at options history for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54%...
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

Bed Bath & Beyond's Wedding Registry Business Slips, as Amazon and Target Attract Engaged Couples Ahead of Anticipated Wedding Boom

Bed Bath & Beyond's listing penetration share of wedding registries has fallen to 30% — the lowest-ever finding in the six years that Baird has conducted its annual survey. Amazon is the most popular retailer among engaged couples, with 45% of listing penetration, according to the equity research firm's January survey.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Bed Bath & Beyond to Kick Off 2022 Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is slated to report fiscal third-quarter earnings before the open on Thursday, Jan. 6 -- one of the first big corporate reports due out in 2022. Below, we'll dive deeper into BBBY's earnings history, and what the options market is pricing in ahead of the event.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Read Why Analysts Remain Optimistic On Tesla

Analysts mostly remained positive on Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) prospects by lifting their price targets. : Tesla Q4 Deliveries Beat Consensus By A Mile, Pushing Annual Sales To Nearly 1M. Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch noted that Tesla posted substantial upside to delivery expectations for Q4 as the company managed supply...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

How Retailers Like Walmart, Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases appears to be reversing the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still working hard to keep their stores open, despite the grim environment. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Monday, with over 1 million cases, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, cases are rising sharply as well across all boroughs, with 18 neighborhoods recording a 7-day positivity rate of 40% or higher in the last week of December. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 1.89% to $3,287.14 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.94% to 4,700.58 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $485.94 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 3.67% to $324.17 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 3.34% to 15,100.17 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $60.16 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy