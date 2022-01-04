Troy Aikman Takes on Big Beer With Announcement of New Brand: EIGHT, an Elite Light Lager Brewed With Organic Grains

If you love Troy might as well grab a can of his signature beer. I'm one of those people that can drink any beer, I have about 5 I would never want to try again. However, I'm always looking to try something new. How about a beer from one of my favorite Dallas Cowboys of all time? NFL Hall of Famer and current Fox analyst, Troy Aikman just announced his very own beer.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO