ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Troy Aikman Takes on Big Beer With Announcement of New Brand: EIGHT, an Elite Light Lager Brewed With Organic Grains

Business Wire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beginning in February, Texas consumers will enjoy an elite new player in the beer category: EIGHT, which features organic grains, antioxidant-rich Hallertau Taurus hops, no adjuncts or cheap fillers, and no sugars. As the newest offering in the light lager segment, EIGHT offers exceptional taste and refreshment at just...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plainview Daily Herald

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman releasing new beer in February

February may be the month of love for most of us, but legendary Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Troy Aikman might be changing the second month on the calendar to "Febrewary" because that's when his new beer brand is expected to hit Texas shelves. Eight, in honor of Aikman's jersey...
NFL
Dallas News

Troy Aikman’s latest business venture? Beer

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, that he’s getting into the beer business. He co-founded an Austin-based company that will release Eight, a 90-calorie light beer, in Texas in early 2022. Aikman had teased to the partnership for months on Instagram, including in a...
NFL
Eater

Troy Aikman’s Rolling Out His Own Light Beer

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is attempting to corner the market on beer for health-conscious drinkers with a light beer that will initially only be sold in Texas. The NFL icon’s brand is called Eight (after his jersey number), and the New York Post reports that Aikman’s beer is made of organic grains including “antioxidant-rich Hallertau Taurus hops.” The lager has only 90 calories.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
fox4news.com

Troy Aikman beer: Eight debuts in February across Texas

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman wants you to have a beer. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX NFL analyst announced Tuesday he’s now in the beer business and the company he’s co-founded will start selling a light beer called Eight in February. The name,...
NFL
thefullpint.com

New Glarus Brewing Fat Squirrel

From New Glarus Brewing: 100% Wisconsin malt of six different varieties impart the natural toasted color to this bottle conditioned unfiltered ale. Clean hazelnut notes result from these carefully chosen barley malts. New Glarus Brewing – Fat Squirrel – 12 oz. bottle Served in a 10 oz glass. 5.8% abv....
DRINKS
brewpublic.com

Pelican Brewing Announces its 2022 Beer Release Calendar

A handful of new beers along with many longtime favorites join the lineup this year from Pelican Brewing as the brewer announces its 2022 Beer Release Calendar. Led by Darron Welch, Pelican Brewing has been brewing its award-winning beer on the Oregon Coast for over a quarter of a century. The coming year will also see a new Pelican Brewing location along scenic Highway 101.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Beer#Science And Technology#Beer Day#Food Drink#Beverages#Oregon State University
92.9 NIN

Troy Aikman Getting His Own Beer Next Month

If you love Troy might as well grab a can of his signature beer. I'm one of those people that can drink any beer, I have about 5 I would never want to try again. However, I'm always looking to try something new. How about a beer from one of my favorite Dallas Cowboys of all time? NFL Hall of Famer and current Fox analyst, Troy Aikman just announced his very own beer.
NFL
FanSided

Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer offers a crisp, refreshing sip

It is time to add some refreshing effervescence to 2022 with the new Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer. While many people love the traditional Topo Chico hard seltzer and Topo Chico mineral water, this new flavor joining the hard seltzer line brings a taste of the traditional in a ready to drink option. Ready to pop open a can?
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Canned Ranch Water Cocktails

Topo Chico, an emerging American hard seltzer brand, has announced the release of Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer. According to the company, the new beverage will be included in the brand's popular variety pack and will be available in select regional markets throughout the US. Inspired by the beloved...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
grmag.com

Big Lake Brewing launching Exploratory Series of beer

A Holland brewery is working on a small batch series that will include the release of a new beer each quarter. Big Lake Brewing, at 13 W. Seventh St. in Holland, said Tuesday, Dec. 28, it recently launched an Exploratory Series. A new beer in the series will be released quarterly and will be available on draft and in cans at the downtown Holland pub, as well as in limited distribution throughout the state.
HOLLAND, MI
hometownsource.com

Lupulin Brewing Company wins at two beer festivals

Scribbled Lines Brewing takes home its very first award at the 2021 Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beers in Chicago, on November 13, 2021. Lupulin Brewing Company brings home three awards at the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s 2021 Brewers Cup & Awards on November 18, 2021. The Festival of...
DRINKS
Advertising Age

Heineken celebrates non-drinkers in a romp through their history

Heineken pays tribute to non-drinkers in a January push for its Heineken 0.0 zero alcohol beer, a historical romp through the centuries to show attitudes to teetotallers and are changing. The global spot, by Publicis Italy/Le Pub, depicts how, from the times of the Vikings until relatively recently, non-drinkers have...
DRINKS
CNBC

Coca-Cola and Constellation Brands team up to create alcoholic Fresca cocktails

Coca-Cola and Constellation Brands are teaming up to create spirits-based cocktails under the Fresca soda brand. Fresca Mixed Cocktails are slated to launch this year in the U.S. According to Coke, Fresca is surging in popularity recently, making it the fastest-growing soda trademark in the beverage giant's U.S. portfolio. Coca-Cola...
DRINKS
WHNT-TV

Calhoun brews up new course for beer lovers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calhoun Workforce Solutions has launched a new brewing apprentice course for beer enthusiasts, designed specifically for beginner to intermediate-level brewers. “Look at Huntsville for example, in 2010 there was only one single brewery in town, and within the last few years over 9 craft breweries and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
1077 WRKR

Approaching 2022, Kalamazoo’s Bell’s Brewing Releases A New Beer

It seems like most of the news coming out of Comstock and Bell's Brewery has been business-related, with the sale of the brewery to New Belgium But now the focus is beginning to return to the star of the show - beer. With the approach of the new year, Bell's has announced a new beer, LoSun. LoSun is a low-calorie wheat beer. Think Oberon but with a Light-Hearted mindset. LoSun is the latest release in Bell’s Rotational Wheat Series which includes Bright White, which is also available now, Rind Over Matter, and Bell's summer flagship, Oberon Ale. LoSun should be available wherever Bell's product is sold.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy