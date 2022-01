Cambodia's strongman ruler Hun Sen arrives in Myanmar Friday for talks with the junta -- the first foreign leader to visit since the generals seized power almost a year ago. Myanmar has been in chaos since the February 1 coup which ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government and ended the country's decade-long dalliance with democracy. More than 1,400 civilians have been killed as the military has cracked down on dissent, according to a local monitoring group, and numerous anti-junta militias have sprung up around the country. Hun Sen's foreign minister has warned the country contains "all the ingredients for civil war" and international rights groups and local anti-junta activists have urged him to cancel the two-day visit.

