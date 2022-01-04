ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bill would allow recordings in Florida classrooms, force teachers to wear microphones

By Nexstar Media Wire, Evan Donovan
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGCL6_0dcq49nb00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A new bill filed in the Florida Legislature would allow video and audio recordings in school classrooms, forcing teachers to wear microphones and allowing parents to review video of any “incidents.”

HB 1055 is sponsored by Florida Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples .

It would allow school districts to install video cameras in classrooms for the purposes of recording an “incident,” which it defines as abuse or neglect of a student by an employee or another student.

Parents of a child involved in an incident must be allowed to review the video within a week, with a stipulation that the identity of other students who aren’t involved must be blurred.

Hundreds stuck in Virginia traffic jam on snowed-in highway

Teachers in schools that adopt cameras would be required to wear microphones. Cameras must be placed at the front of the classroom, capable of monitoring video and audio from all areas except a restroom or other changing areas.

Parents, students and employees would have to be notified before cameras are installed.

Principals would be in charge of all recordings, which must be kept for three months or “until the conclusion of any investigation or any administrative or legal proceedings.” After that, the video must be destroyed.

These states will increase their minimum wages in 2022

The cameras cannot be livestreamed or continually monitored, and videos cannot be used for teacher evaluations.

The law would require all school districts to complete and vote on whether to implement classroom cameras by Jan. 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
KXRM

Bomb threats force evacuations, lockdowns at multiple HBCUs

Seven historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) reported bomb threats on Tuesday night just hours apart from each other, with schools responding to the threats by entering lockdown, ordering evacuations and having law enforcement sweep their campuses until there was an all-clear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Rommel
KXRM

CDOC cancels inmate visitations amid spread of Omicron variant

COLORADO — Families of people incarcerated by the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) will no longer be allowed to visit in person following CDOC’s latest policy. Effective Tuesday, Jan. 4, all in-person visitation at all CDOC facilities have been canceled. This was a difficult decision but it is currently the best option to try and […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#Microphones#Wfla#The Florida Legislature#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

COVID rates, cases, and tests rising in Pueblo; here are the latest numbers

PUEBLO, Colo. — FOX21 has received data from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) regarding its current coronavirus numbers. THE NUMBERS: BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS AFTER THE HOLIDAYS Four percent (4%) positivity rate 16.9% positivity rate 140 positive cases per week Over 640 positive cases per week 300 COVID tests per day 1,300 […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Masks, vaccinations, staffing shortages: District 11 releases Return to Learn plan

COLORADO SPRINGS — In-person learning, optional masks, and staffing challenges are all part of Colorado Springs School District 11’s Return to Learning Plan for Spring Semester 2022. According to Superintendent Dr. Michael J. Thomas, all schools in Colorado Springs School District 11 will resume in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan 5. Schools are expected to honor […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXRM

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
THAYER, IL
KXRM

KXRM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy