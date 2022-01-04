ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

Nacogdoches man arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child

By Sharon Raissi
 1 day ago

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Tuesday for nine charges of sexual abuse of a child, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

37-year-old Gregorio Hernandez Bautista of Nacogdoches was taken into custody after investigators got warrants for his arrest on eight second-degree felony charges for sexual assault of a child and one first-degree felony for continuous sexual assault of a child.

These charges were filed after the victim reportedly told investigators about the abuse. The victim said the abuse spanned three years between the time the victim was 12 and 15 years old, beginning in 2016.

The assaults allegedly increased to “almost every day” for a while.

The second-degree felonies are punishable by between two and 20 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines. First-degree felonies are punishable by between five and 99 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

Teen girls rescued, 30 suspects arrested in US marshals sting

