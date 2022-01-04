ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Where will our data go when cookies disappear?

By James Avery
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first glance, this update seems to be a step in the right direction, and in many ways, it is. That’s not to say Google’s motives are pure, though. Banning third-party cookies positions Google a step ahead and strips power from competitors, further solidifying its control over digital advertising. The company...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

How to log out of Facebook remotely from anywhere and on any device

There’s no way around it - you just have to be on social media for your existence to be recognized nowadays. Joking aside, Facebook remains one of the most popular social networks out there, despite all controversies in the past few years. According to Statista, “with roughly 2.89 billion monthly active users as of the second quarter of 2021, Facebook is the biggest social network worldwide.”
CELL PHONES
Interesting Engineering

The Internet Is Running Out of Water. Here's What That Means

These few decades heralded a new era in digital information processing, with microchips doubling in speed every two years and miniaturizing equipment that once took up entire rooms. Today, the smartphone you're reading this article on probably outperforms the best technologies of the past, as massive data centers filled with computers holding all kinds of information keep our world turning. These computers, known as servers, provide support for the software, apps, and websites that we use every day.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Monetization#Advertising Revenue#Programmatic Advertising#Digital Advertising
Forbes

Data Clean Rooms: The Key To Post-Cookie Impact Measurement

Cory is the Chief Operating Officer at BlueConic, a leading customer data platform. Third-party cookie deprecation is having a debilitating impact on the digital marketing and advertising industry. While decisions by major web browsers to eliminate the use of third-party cookies are rooted in reasonable consumer privacy expectations, the result is brands and media companies losing the primary mechanism they’ve used to power their attribution and measurement strategies for decades.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Krebels Roadmap: Where We Are And Where We Are Going

With a constantly evolving technological landscape, a roadmap outlining the direction of any project is a necessity to guarantee its success. We, the KRebels team, at the forefront of the revolutionary concept of NFTs, have decided to take a step forward and introduce our roadmap to our growing community that loves blockchain metaverses and NFTs.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Twitter completes sale of MoPub to AppLovin for $1.05 billion

Today, Twitter reiterated its plans to further the development of its own owned and operated products. “With the sale of MoPub completed, we continue to concentrate our efforts on enhancing ads across our platform. Our goal is to deliver faster growth in key areas and accelerate our product development,” said Bruce Falck, Twitter’s GM of Revenue Products, in a press release.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

4 trends that will define e-commerce in 2022

As we approach our third roller coaster year defined by the pandemic, what will happen to global commerce? What new trends will define e-commerce? And most importantly, how can entrepreneurs and merchants prepare for — and take advantage of — rapidly evolving e-commerce trends in 2022?. Here are...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
TechCrunch

5 growth marketing predictions for 2022

All of this new money has meant heavier investments in growth marketing throughout 2021. The heavier investments have occurred during uncertain times, with startups scrambling to find ways to measure iOS conversions and unlock TikTok as a new channel. Last year, I wrote a column on my predictions for 2021,...
MARKETS
The Independent

German watchdog puts Google under closer antitrust scrutiny

Germany's antitrust watchdog paved the way Wednesday for extra scrutiny of Google by designating it a company of “paramount significance," the first to get that label since regulators got more power to curb abusive practices by big digital companies. The Bundeskartellamt said its decision comes after rules were introduced last year that allow it “to intervene earlier and more effectively” to ban companies from using anti-competitive practices. The regulator's decision, which lasts five years, gives it extended powers to supervise Google for “abuse control." The watchdog said Google has “significant influence” over other companies’ access to its users and...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How to Clean Up Your Social Media While Job Hunting (And Why You Should)

In today's digital world, your online presence or digital identity has a huge impact on your career. Your activities online can be used by recruiters and potential clients to judge your competence and suitability for a job. This is so much so if you have a career in tech. Consequently,...
INTERNET
Fast Company

The metaverse is a second chance to right the wrongs of social media. Here’s how

The metaverse is in turmoil, and it hasn’t even been built yet. Facebook, now Meta, recently announced plans to lay the foundation for a grand new digital world. These intentions have been met with skepticism, especially in the wake of former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Francis Haugen’s revelations—the latest in a growing list of controversies. Consider the litany of ongoing issues with social media—the highlights include, but certainly are not limited to, questionable user data privacy, slapdash UX design, and a deeply flawed notion that any engagement is good.
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Unveils First-Party Advertising Identity Platform

NBCUniversal is hoping to seize what it sees as whitespace in the streaming and advanced TV advertising market, launching a first-party identity platform called NBCUnified, meant to allow advertisers to track and monitor consumer relationships without the need for cookies or device IDs. The company unveiled the new advertising ID product at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. NBCUnified combines data from the company’s touchpoints, including streaming viewership, newsletter subscriptions, theme park visits and ecommerce purchases to create some 150 million person-level IDs and 50 million household IDs. That data can in turn be matched with first-party data from marketers, and with...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
INTERNET
Engadget

Google is working to improve Windows and Android integration

Google wants to do for Android and Chrome users what Apple does for people in its ecosystem. It's announcing a set of news today at CES 2022 that are designed to help those using non-Apple devices easily set up, connect and share seamlessly across platforms. That involves expanding its existing Fast Pair and Chromecast capabilities to more products, as well as improving the sharing of data between Android phones and laptops. In fact, Google said that "for the first time with Android, we're also focused on building for other platforms, like Windows."
SOFTWARE
The Independent

TikTok overtakes Google to become most popular site on the planet

TikTok has dethroned Google to become the world’s most visited website, new data has revealed.The viral video app ended the search giant’s dominance, which had seen it rank as the most popular domain for all of 2020 and the first part of 2021.Google.com – which includes Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, News, and others – was unable to stave off the challenge posed by its nascent rival, which now counts more than 1 billion active users around the world.TikTok.com also overtook other US tech behemoths that ranked above it last year, including the domains of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PC Magazine

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Review

Smartwatches don’t have to look like the Apple Watch, with smooth, rounded edges and few to no physical controls. Fossil’s Gen 6 watch packs loads of communication, entertainment, and fitness functionality into an attractive round case with a physical crown, two buttons, and a classically nubbled bezel. While the watch comes in a number of designs, we tested the $329 model made in conjunction with Razer, which looks and feels just as stylish as Fossil's other offerings, but gives it an edge for certain PC gaming fans with a Razer-green strap and a few exclusive watch faces. It's also limited to 1,337 units, for even more weird gamer cred. The watch is powered by Wear OS, which is both a strength and weakness: Google’s smartwatch platform is powerful, but uneven and often awkward to use. Ultimately, Samsung's One UI tweaks to the Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch4 make it a stronger choice for Android users, while the Apple Watch Series 7 remains our top pick overall.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy