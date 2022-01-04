Superintendent candidates selected for upcoming interviews

Faribault School Board members on Monday prepared to interview six candidates and select a new district superintendent.

Ted Blaesing, a consultant with Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA), talked with trustees about what to expect during the interviews, slated for Jan. 7 and 8. They’ll meet for 60-75 minutes with the following hopefuls, seeking to replace the departing Todd Sesker.

Karsten Anderson is in his 11th year as superintendent of Red Wing Public Schools and has served three districts over 23 years. Blaesing said he has developed several nonprofit and for-profit business partnerships and had success with levy referendums.

Under his leadership, the district has also developed a “decision-making matrix” designed to get feedback from the school community and an “Adulting 101” program to prepare high school students for the working world.

But Anderson isn’t one to speak only of himself.

“Karsten is the type of fellow who quickly gives credit to others,” Blaesing said.

Jamie Bente, Faribault High School principal, told Blaesing he applied for the position after taking a “self-inventory” and realizing he wanted the opportunity to work with the community beyond what he could do as a principal.

Bente talked about how he brought parents into the classroom, because sometimes they haven’t experienced formal schooling–an “aha” moment for him, Blaesing said.

“He quoted his dad, and he said, my dad always said don’t pick up the rope when they throw it out in front you… don’t be misled, don’t reach for the easiest thing someone is going to give to you,” he added.

Bryan Boysen, superintendent and elementary principal in Kenyon-Wannamingo, previously served in those positions with Lyle Public School.

“He had an interesting employment history in that he did an extended student teaching experience at a Department of Defense school in Germany,” Blaesing said. “That had a lasting impact on his views of education.”

Boysen also talked about building relationships that led to successful levy referendums. In particular, he reached out to local newspapers to repair what had been acrimonious relationships.

Joe Brown currently serves as interim superintendent with Clear Creek-Amana Community School District, a rapidly growing area. He started in the private sector and has served three districts over 16 years, including an 11-year stint in Fairmont.

“He built a very impressive array of vocational programs in partnership with a number of businesses,” Blaesing said. “He talks about young people graduating from those vocational programs and stepping right out into very handsome paying jobs.”

Brown seemed proud of turning finances around in Fairmont, as well as a program that facilitated teacher certifications in areas of acute need, as with English as a Second Language learners.

Dr. Anne Marie Leeland has served nine years as Community Education Director in Faribault and has international teaching experience. She told Blaesing that branding and other initiatives have led to “significant improvement” in communication with the community.

Leeland likes the idea of incentives to attract and retain employees with scholarships and simple things like recognition of nontraditional holidays and celebrating different cultures to encourage a more diverse staff.

“She feels that growing your own is the key to employee recruitment,” Blaesing said.

Ron Wagner has been with Minneapolis Public Schools for more than 20 years, starting as a math teacher and moving up to his current position as associate superintendent.

He told Blaesing he wants to be part of a community, as opposed to a larger city.

“He sees Faribault as fitting with his passion for working with a highly diverse student body and a highly diverse community as well,” Blaesing said.

Wagner talked about “authentic listening,” where district leaders visited different groups to learn their thoughts on a topic, rather than inviting them in. This resulted in hearing a more diverse array of voices than would typically come to a school board meeting.

Wagner worked to build a community at Anne Sullivan School, which primarily serves East African students, and with the Wallace Foundation on programs that encourage Black men to become educators, Blaesing said.

The search

Trustees in October developed a profile of desired characteristics after receiving comments from more than 500 residents and staff. Those guided the questions that Blaesing developed in the areas of communication, community building, cultural competence, management and leadership skills, pedagogical expertise, personal attributes, and relationship building.

While finalists will go through an extensive background check, Blaesing encouraged trustees to ask each candidate whether they had anything in their past that might embarrass themselves or the district.

“Don’t be alarmed if someone does say… ‘Well, there was this one situation’,” he said. “Just listen to them and take that under their consideration.”

Interviews that start 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7 and 9 a.m. Jan. 8 will be followed by a session with Blaesing to narrow the field. Trustees expect to choose three finalists at the end of their discussion. All meetings are open to the public.

“I think you’re ready,” Blaesing said. “Enjoy the interviews. Draw the best interview you can out of the six.”