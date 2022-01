We celebrate the Day of Epiphany on the 12th day of Christmas each year. Since we celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, the Day of Epiphany falls on Jan. 6, and for us that’s this Thursday. The Day of Epiphany is set aside to recall the moment when the Magi arrived at the doorstep of the home of Joseph, Mary, and their newborn baby, Yeshua, also known as Jesus (Some scholars believe Jesus could have been as old as 2 by the time the Magi came.) It’s the day the prophesied Messiah was “realized” by the wise men who anticipated His arrival, and followed the star which actually suddenly appeared, and moved to guide them (see Matthew and Luke).

