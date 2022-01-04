ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Governor Issues A State of Emergency, Due To Covid-19 Cases Spike

By Ryan Da Lion
Praise 106.1
Praise 106.1
 1 day ago

It looks like we are back in another state of emergency after Governor Larry Hogan made the announcement earlier today along with two executive orders.

The Governor stated “Right now, we are experiencing the winter surge that we anticipated together with the convergence of the delta variant, the flu season and the omicron variant — which has spread like wildfire throughout the country and around the world. Our focus has been and continues to be preventing hospitalizations and deaths,” Hogan said.

With numbers rising and covid cases spiking state officials said the state on Tuesday marked a record high of 3,057 COVID-19 hospitalizations, representing an increase of more than 500% over the past seven weeks.

Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems said “Currently, there are 3,006 adults and 51 children with COVID-19 in Maryland hospitals — and that represents a 100% increase since Dec. 22, or a doubling,”Our hospitals are struggling to deal with the numbers of sick people coming to them. As of yesterday (Monday) afternoon, more than 600 patients were waiting at emergency departments for their turn to be admitted to a hospital bed. In fact, our emergency departments are as busy as they’ve ever been.”

Please continue to be safe wash your hands, keep a safe distance, and wear your masks.

Read more: WBAL

Comments / 0

Related
Praise 106.1

Mask Mandate For Schools Approved, Rule Starts Today

Effective immediately, students enrolled in the Maryland School system must wear a mask when they enter the building. The State Legislative committee met early today to approve the emergency statewide regulation, in an attempt stop the spread of COVID and to keep students in the school building. The Mask Mandate will last for 180 days […]
MARYLAND STATE
Praise 106.1

Community Groups Urge To Halt Evictions During Covid Surge

Covid continues to effect every part of the world. We have seen people loose jobs, business being short staffed, mental health crisis, and homelessness. In August of last year, The Supreme Court ruled to end the temporary eviction moratorium, which threatens hundreds of thousands of peoples living arrangements. According to reports, there are nearly 112,000 […]
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Praise 106.1

Maryland Hospital Association Wants Gov. Larry Hogan To Reinstate Limited Public Health Emergency Declaration

With hospitals nearly full and emergency departments stretched thin, the Maryland Hospital Association is urging Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a limited public health emergency. “We respectfully ask the Governor and Secretary of Health to help the hospitals by offering the flexibilities and protections that a limited PHE affords,” MHA President & CEO Bob Atlas […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

707
Followers
517
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 106.1 is Baltimore's inspiration station

 http://praisebaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy