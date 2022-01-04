ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati: Covid-19 Testing Site Opens Up At Crossroad Church Locations

By Don Juan Fasho
In case you were looking for a testing location in the Nati. Crossroad Church has opened Covid-19 testing locations.

Via Fox19

Crossroads West Side began hosting an Ethos Testing site on Dec. 30. Drive-up PCR tests are available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

OTHER LOCATIONS:

  • Crossroads Mason will begin hosting a drive-thru test location on Tuesday. Testing will also be available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Crossroads Florence will begin hosting a drive-thru location on Thursday. Testing will also be available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Crossroads Oakley is expected to begin hosting a walk-in and by-appointment testing location next week. Timing for that opening is pending Ethos staff availability.

