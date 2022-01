Cancer survivors rank disorders in gait, balance, and skilled movements among the most distressing, long-term consequences of chemotherapy. (Photo: CDC) Severe and persistent disability often undermines the life-saving benefits of cancer treatment. Pain and fatigue — together with sensory, motor, and cognitive disorders — are chief among the constellation of side effects that occur with the platinum-based agents used widely in chemotherapy treatments worldwide.

