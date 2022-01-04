ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Star Mckenna Grace Is *Almost* Psychic

By Annabel Iwegbue
Cosmopolitan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI can assure that you've never seen a card shuffling technique quite like McKenna Grace's. She's Vegas-bound, I just know it. The star of the new movie "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" stopped by Cosmo put her random skills to the test, in...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Unexpectedly Passes Away

An actress well-known for her role as the voice of Princess Anna in the Japanese dub of Disney’s Frozen (2013) blockbuster has unexpectedly passed away at age 35. Sayaka Kanda was also known for her recent voiceover work on Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. People Magazine shared an English translation of details provided on Kanda’s official website:
CELEBRITIES
ScreenCrush

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles

Getting cast in a major Hollywood production as an unknown actor is tough work. It takes a blend of talent, perseverance, timing, and of course, luck. But every now and then, an actor can sense an opportunity to tip the scales in his or her favor. And that’s when it’s time for the classic white lie. As it turns out, lots of high-profile actors have told minor fibs in order to secure the movie and television roles they wanted. At the end of the day, it’s just another part of the business.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mckenna Grace
horrorsociety.com

New Trailer for Thriller CONFESSION in Theaters and On Demand this January

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired North American rights to writer-director David Beton’s action-thriller, CONFESSION. The film, starring Stephen Moyer (“True Blood”, “Fortunate Son”) and Colm Meany (Seberg, “Star Trek : Deep Space Nine”), had its market premiere at EFM earlier this year. Uncork’d will be releasing the film in theaters January 21, 2022 followed by a VOD release Jan 25.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Details How That Shocking Cameo Came Together

Ahead of the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, audiences knew that they would see the appearances of original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson, but with the passing of actor Harold Ramis in 2014, fans were expecting the film to serve more as an honorary tribute than have his Egon Spengler actually make an appearance. While fans saw an obscured Spengler in the film's opening sequence, in which he is killed by a ghost, the film's finale also saw the likeness of Ramis appear to lend assistance not only to his former allies, but also his daughter and grandchildren as they faced nefarious spirits. Afterlife director Jason Reitman recently detailed the approach for the sequence and getting approvals from Ramis' family.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychic#Ghostbusters#Film Star#Cosmo#Unfourtunatly
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Star Explains The ‘Disgusting’ Ectoplasm He Had To Eat – And It Didn’t Even Make The Movie

Acting is stereotypically considered one of the more glamourous jobs that a person can have... but that really depends on the job. Putting the Jackass guys in a category of their own, the making of a sci-fi flick, a horror movie, or a blue comedy can see things on set can get downright gross at times. This was something that young star Logan Kim had to learn the hard way in the making of Ghostbusters: Afterlife – and to make matters worse, one of the grossest things he did during production didn't even make it into the finished film.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Film Review: Ghostbusters: Afterlife heavily winks to fans of the original in its bid to conjure up nostalgia

There’s a lot of DNA shared between Jason Reitman‘s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the 1984 original that his father, Ivan Reitman, helmed to fruition. But it’s not just a familial bond that links the respective films, with several portions of the film’s plot and its character line-up clearly based off what came those near-four decades prior. As enjoyable and as wink-to-the-audience these ingredients are, it’s the nostalgia of conjuring up the memories of similarly-themed adventure films of the same era that Afterlife truly earns its value through.
MOVIES
Salon

"Midnight Mass" and the 8 best horror movies and shows of 2021

This story originally appeared on Hidden Remote. The year 2021 has given horror fans several new favorite horror movies and shows! Which thrillers and mysteries have landed in our top 8? Read on!. The TV and movie world is quickly recovering after a very bumpy 2020. Movie fans finally got...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Who Ya Gonna Call?: Ghostbusters Afterlife Hits Digital Next Week

One of the most awaited films of 2021 will be coming into our homes next week. That's right. Ghostbusters:Afterlife is getting a release on digital formats for rental next week, January 4th, 2022. The film will be released on blu-ray, 4K, and DVD on February 1, 2022. This is exciting...
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Zendaya's young Tom Holland impression has fans obsessed

Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially the internet's cutest couple, and they've proven so once again with their latest *adorable* clip together. We've seen plenty of wholesome moments from these two over the course of their relationship - from Tom sharing his appreciation for Zendaya on Instagram, to their sweet interactions on camera.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads Wine-Soaked Netflix Satire

Kristen Bell has found her next TV project, where she has proven to be a guaranteed draw in popular comedies like “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place.” Now Netflix is getting in on Bell’s massive audience appeal, and the streamer is giving Bell the chance to experiment with something a little darker. Sporting a title so long it may be as hard to forget as it is to remember, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is billed as a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” about a wine-loving woman who witnesses a murder....
MOVIES
mobilesyrup.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be available on PVOD on January 4

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be available on premium video on demand (PVOD) on January 4th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD on February 1st. On Google Play and iTunes, the movie costs $24.99 CAD to pre-order in 4K quality. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a Sony Pictures movie, which means it...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters is a supernatural comedy franchise created in 1984. Its first installment was the film Ghostbusters, released on June 8, 1984, by Columbia Pictures. It centers on a group of eccentric New York City parapsychologists who investigate and capture ghosts for a living.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy