'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Star Mckenna Grace Is *Almost* Psychic

Ahead of the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, audiences knew that they would see the appearances of original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson, but with the passing of actor Harold Ramis in 2014, fans were expecting the film to serve more as an honorary tribute than have his Egon Spengler actually make an appearance. While fans saw an obscured Spengler in the film's opening sequence, in which he is killed by a ghost, the film's finale also saw the likeness of Ramis appear to lend assistance not only to his former allies, but also his daughter and grandchildren as they faced nefarious spirits. Afterlife director Jason Reitman recently detailed the approach for the sequence and getting approvals from Ramis' family.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO