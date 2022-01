We know Fred VanVleet is an All Star. Against the New York Knicks, as against virtually every opponent, he proved it. The Raptors dominate when VanVleet plays. As has become somehow to be expected, he scored 35 points in a miniscule 17 shots. Ho hum for the megastar. But the Toronto Raptors also took some steps to proving another, similarly important — if less certain — fact: they can survive when VanVleet doesn’t play, too.

