This Colorado man is precisely one hike away from completing an amazing feat. If he pulls it off, he'll be only the third person to accomplish this. Are you familiar with Colorado's Manitou Incline? It's absolutely nuts. The hike is a monster. Well, the gentlemen above has climbed it 999 times so far in 2021. This Friday, he'll make it an even 1,000.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO