Bitcoin looks like it could be shaping up for the kind of price action that separates the weak hands from HODLers. /BTC futures were down almost 6% yesterday for a year-to-date loss of about 9% as of yesterday’s close and -37% off the yearly highs, with several noteworthy technical developments yesterday alone. The cryptocurrency futures had a big close below the 252-Day Exponential Moving Average yesterday, which was the last of the major moving averages to look toward for support after falling below most of the others during December.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO