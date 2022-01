Tezos Token Price is on a bullish wedge pattern on the hourly chart while opposite on the daily chart. MACD and volumes indicate a breakout from the token. Tezos token price had been trading in a diverging wedge pattern before breaking out from it yesterday. Having said that, today’s candle is crucial for the confirmation of the breakout, the coin has so far been outside the zone today indicating a breakout. The coin also has been bullish during the last week and is in a good position to hold on to that momentum. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also is indicating bullishness for the coin with the histograms growing in size and signal line gaining momentum. The coin has formed crucial support at $ 3.6 and resistance at $ 6.15.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO