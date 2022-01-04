ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX CEO Positive Regarding Crypto Adoption by Institutions This Year

By Ritika Sharma
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Bankman Fried has faith that a more transparent governing environment will be introduced for the crypto sector in 2022 globally. The authorities’ stance will assist in boosting crypto trading, making room for big investors, believes the FTX CEO. As of now, the crypto market has a market...

WonderFi, A Canadian Crypto Exchange To Purchase Bitbuy For $161.8 Million In Cash, Shares

A DeFi Platform, WonderFi Technologies Inc, will be purchasing Bitbuy, a Canadian crypto exchange, Bitbuy for a total of £206 million ($161.8 million) including cash and shares. WonderFi Technologies is one of the fastest-growing crypto platforms with a current user base of around 375,000 registered members. The combination will...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum is widely adopted already and could be a huge winner with its major upgrade on the way. Solana boasts the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto. Avalanche's blockchain is super-fast and continues to gain traction with developers. Some people trade cryptocurrencies. They buy the digital coins and then sell relatively quickly....
MARKETS
The Financially Independent Millennial

Top 20 cryptocurrencies in 2022 to invest in

With more than 8K digital currencies, we can see a wide range of options to choose from for our investments. With several popular Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, and others, there are many more names on this list to invest. Experienced investors in digital currencies are well aware of the fact about how these coins work. In this article, we'll cover the list of worthy digital currencies, which might be right for you.
chronicle99.com

Bitcoin 2022: Will Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin, Ethereum Need To Be Regulated?

The year 2021 saw the cryptocurrency market triple in value to almost $2 trillion, according to figures taken from an article in the Wall Street Journal online, entitled: “The $2 Trillion Cryptocurrency Market Is Drawing Interest From Investors, Scrutiny From U.S. Regulators” by Paul Kiernan. Source: Pexels. Furthermore,...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

The Rise of Metaverse Fuels DeFi, Crypto, and Blockchain

Metaverse, a digital place where people work, play, and socialize, could soon be upon us with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (now called Meta) leading the way. But like any breakthrough industry, there is rarely one party that rises to meet the future. One company, Wolf3D raised $1.3 million for Ready Player Me, a cross-game avatar platform for the Metaverse. At the same time, MetaLaunch (ASVA) gained $3.2 million in seed funding and private investment. And that’s not all. According to Crunchbase, many venture capitalists will spend billions more to make the metaverse the new reality. This new iteration of the internet could create enormous opportunities for DeFi companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTCPK:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTCPK:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:COIN), and Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) (TSXV:HIVE), given that Metaverse tokens (MANA, GALA, etc.), the new digital currencies will be mainly transacted by DeFi infrastructure.
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

What Is DeFi? The Short Guide to Decentralized Finance

Over the past few years, you've probably heard the word "crypto" at least a couple of times, even if you have no real interest in it. The word "crypto" or "cryptocurrency" has become widely known, but "DeFi," another emerging trend, is less well-known. So, what is DeFi, how does it relate to cryptocurrency, and is it the future of finance?
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

3 Countries to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender in 2022: deVere CEO

Isn’t joking when he predicted two more countries will make Bitcoin legal tender in 2022, deVere Group CEO Nigel Green said this week. In fact, he may have underestimated the number. Over the weekend Bukele, the president of El Salvador, tweeted a series of predictions to his 3.2 million...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Long-Term Holders Accumulated $112,573,560,000 Worth of Bitcoin in 2021, According to Crypto Intelligence Firm Glassnode

Long-term holders bought into Bitcoin (BTC) in a huge way last year, according to crypto analytics firm Glassnode. In a new report, the firm notes long-term holders (LTHs) of BTC, entities that have kept their Bitcoin dormant for 155 days or longer, went through a “massive accumulation phase” in 2021, buying up more than 2.42 million BTC after March, currently worth about $112,573,560,000.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Executive Makes Crypto Predictions for 2022, Says Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Other Layer-1s To Continue Growth

A top executive at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is unveiling what he believes is in store for the crypto markets in 2022. In a new company blog post, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says that Ethereum (ETH) competitors Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) should see significant improvement this year and that new layer-1 (L1) solutions will emerge.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

Tezos has a relatively small market cap, and provides an efficient platform for scalable applications. Ethereum is the king of the smart-contract hill; because of this, its ether should benefit from sharply rising demand. Bitcoin is one of the star investments of our age. The value of one bitcoin sat...
MARKETS

