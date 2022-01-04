Proof of Strength - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

Did you see the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak trailer at The Game Awards 2021? Well, the large expansion that’s headed to the core game is scheduled to get more news in the spring of 2022. With all of the complicated moving parts that go into game development, 2022 is shaping up to be a year full of awesome, great games – but also plenty of shifting in terms of when things are announced, when things come out, and when we can expect to see significant information drops on big titles. This announcement follows the revelation that Final Fantasy XVI will also see news hitting in the same timeframe, spring 2022. Will spring be packed with a ton of new info for a bunch of different games? We’ll have to see, but it’s shaping up that way!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO