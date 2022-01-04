Reim and Brennan earn AHA monthly honors

Air Force Falcons (7-6) vs. UNLV Rebels (10-4) 7:00 pm MT, Clune Arena, USAFA, CO. Twitter: Follow @AF_WBB prior, during, and following the game for updates. -Current Department of Defense and Air Force Academy policies require all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when indoors in all Academy facilities, including the press box, Blue and Silver Club, suites, elevators and restrooms. All individuals who have not been fully vaccinated must also wear masks outdoors at all times while on the installation. Fans who are fully vaccinated and are not required to wear a mask when outdoors. Anyone with a COVID-19 diagnosis within the previous 10 days, or any symptoms suggestive of possible COVID-19, or a recent close contact with an individual known to be positive for COVID-19 should not come to the stadium. These policies will be constantly evaluated and any changes will be communicated.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO