NHL

Reim and Brennan earn AHA monthly honors

goairforcefalcons.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Willie Reim and Sam Brennan earned Atlantic Hockey monthly honors for December in helping the Falcons take five of six points from Canisius, Dec. 3-4. Reim was named the AHA Player of the Month while Brennan was named the Defensive...

goairforcefalcons.com

Moulton Advertiser

Bowling earns coach of the year honors

The 2020 season was a special one for Hatton. After multiple years of falling short in a tough region, the Hornets finally got over the hump, dominating Sheffield to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015. 2021 wasn’t supposed to be that. Hatton had to replace nine...
SPORTS
Longview News-Journal

Whitfield earns Team of the Week honor

LeTourneau University basketball senior guard Keauna Whitfield was selected to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week for her performance against Trinity Dec. 30. The Rosebud native tallied 21 points and secured 14 rebounds in the contest. She is the second YellowJacket to surpass the 1,500-career point threshold in program history. She holds the school record for career points in the NCAA era, which began in 1998.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 21 Online

UMD’s Gabbie Hughes Earns HCA National Player of the Month Honors

DULUTH, Minn. – Back in her freshman year, Gabbie Hughes led the UMD women’s hockey team in scoring, displaying her stellar ability to light the lamp each and every night. And now as a senior, she is finally getting some national recognition. Hughes was named National Player of...
DULUTH, MN
goairforcefalcons.com

UNLV at Air Force Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the UNLV men's basketball program, the UNLV at Air Force game (Jan. 8) has been postponed. Games that cannot be rescheduled will be declared no contests. Fans with tickets to the game will be able to use them for the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Women's hoops returns home to face UNLV

Air Force Falcons (7-6) vs. UNLV Rebels (10-4) 7:00 pm MT, Clune Arena, USAFA, CO. Twitter: Follow @AF_WBB prior, during, and following the game for updates. -Current Department of Defense and Air Force Academy policies require all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when indoors in all Academy facilities, including the press box, Blue and Silver Club, suites, elevators and restrooms. All individuals who have not been fully vaccinated must also wear masks outdoors at all times while on the installation. Fans who are fully vaccinated and are not required to wear a mask when outdoors. Anyone with a COVID-19 diagnosis within the previous 10 days, or any symptoms suggestive of possible COVID-19, or a recent close contact with an individual known to be positive for COVID-19 should not come to the stadium. These policies will be constantly evaluated and any changes will be communicated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Times

Westside soccer standouts earn all-state honors

In all, 20 local area boys and girls make first and second-team all state on the pitch.The all-state boys and girls soccer teams were announced last week, and Westside athletes were well-represented. In all, eight Westside schools had players honored, including 14 girls and six boys from Beaverton, Hillsboro, Forest Grove, Tualatin and Sherwood schools. Forest Grove and Jesuit led the way with four selections apiece, while Beaverton and Sunset garnered three, Tualatin two and Sherwood two, while Liberty and Mountainside each put a player on the esteemed list. Jesuit selections included a first-teamer, senior midfielder Taylor Krueger, along with...
News Channel Nebraska

Brennan Runge

Football- Last year was First team punter, first team Athlete. This year was First team Punter, First team Defensive Back. Basketball- Sophomore year-second team all conference. Last year all conference honorable mention. Stats- Football Senior year 419 pass yards with 5 TD, 517 rush yards and 8 TD. averaged 39.2...
SPORTS
Cresco Times

Teslow Earns Academic All-State Honors

CRESCO - Crestwood senior Jaydan Teslow was recently named to the Iowa Football Coaches Association Academic All-State Team for Class 2A. To qualify for the honor, students must have a Grade Point Average (GPA) of at least 3.47 at the end of their junior year. Following the 2021 season, Teslow...
CRESCO, IA
ramblinwreck.com

Parada Earns Preseason All-America Honor

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball sophomore catcher Kevin Parada (Pasadena, Calif./Loyola) continues to draw praise ahead of the 2022 regular season, earning his second all-American honor of the preseason, this time coming as a second-team selection by Perfect Game. The honor comes on the heels of being named...
PASADENA, CA
CBS Minnesota

UMD-St. Cloud State Hockey Series Canceled Due To COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of the upcoming hockey series between Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State. The Bulldogs were set to travel to St. Cloud for a two-game series this Friday and Saturday. The Western Collegiate Hockey Associations said the games were canceled due to “COVID-19 concerns within the Minnesota Duluth program.” The league said it “will make every effort to reschedule.” UMD is 11-8-1 this season, while St. Cloud State sports a 12-6 record.
DULUTH, MN

