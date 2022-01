While digital transformation has been on the agenda for legacy institutions for over a decade, tech adoption has now become a do or die situation for traditional banks. The fintech revolution has brought about worthy adversaries in the form of neobanks and fintech apps that address the needs of a younger, digitally savvy generation. This coupled with the pandemic, which put the transition to digital banking services into warp-speed, has meant banks need to offer something new today or risk losing customers.

