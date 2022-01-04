Kaitlyn Willey

Funeral services for 85-year-old Shirley Walker of Riverside will be at 10a.m. Thursday, January 6th at the St. Mary’s Hall. Burial will be at the Riverside Public Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5th from 4-7p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall. Memorials may be directed to Washington County Hospice or the Riverside Elementary Playground Fund. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Riverside is caring for Shirley’s family and arrangements.
Gary Lavern Escott, age 65 of Britton passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at handlerfuneralhomes.com.
The memorial service honoring and celebrating the life of Sarah Ashley Harmon, 22, of Tulsa formerly of Enid will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, Tulsa Ok. The service will be live streamed via Brown Cummings Funeral Homes Facebook page.
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
Mrs. Mittie Washington-Matthews, of Marianna, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Memorialization by cremation. Vann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Karen Jean Hildebrand, 75, of Gillespie, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. She married David W. Hildebrand on June 6, 1965 in Gillespie. She was a homemaker. Karen was a member of the Eastern Star and Home Extension. She is survived...
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
Celebration of life services for 90-year-old Jeanette Lucille Banks of Washington will be Tuesday, December 28th at 10:30a.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 2p.m. Monday, December 27th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. that evening. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or Sonshine Ministries.
Laura Brooks, 65, of North Vernon, died December 24, 2021, at Our Hospice Inpatient Facility in Columbus. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen. Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Funeral services for 97-year-old Lucy Belle Cheyney of Washington will be held at 10:30a.m. Saturday, January 8th at the First Baptist Church in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 9a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church with family receiving friends from 9:30-10:30a.m. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for the First Baptist Church or Hospice Compassus.
George Edward Roesch of Adrian passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. George, better known to family and friends as Ed, was born September 1, 1940, to George Bernhard Roesch and Thelma (Gust) Roesch in Adrian, Mich. Ed graduated from Adrian High School in 1958, where he enjoyed music and played clarinet in the band. He married Candace Carol Spiegel on June 5, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Adrian. Ed, along with Candy, was a long-time member of St. John’s. While farming on Wilmoth Hwy, Ed attended Adrian College and graduated in 1966 with a degree in education. Ed loved collecting toy trains and enjoyed showing them to friends and family. He was a member of the Train Collector’s Association and favored O-Gauge Lionel.
Juanita Maria Tostado was welcomed by our Lord on Dec. 4, 2021, at her home in Holbrook. She was born on May 17, 1939. She was the second to the oldest of five children of Valentine Sr., and Carlotta Sandoval Padilla (both deceased). Juanita was 82 years old. She was...
Ms. Lorrie Kay Hawkins Nettles, 60, of Ehrhardt, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, December 29, 2021 at The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. Born November 23, 1961 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Leo Hawkins and Patricia Sutton Hawkins. She was a member Ehrhardt Southern Methodist Church. Lorrie was an avid reader and enjoyed watching Lifetime movies and collecting coins and stamps. Most of all, she loved her son and grandbabies and centered her life around them.
Funeral services for Delmer Van Kooten, 88, of Pella, will be held on Saturday, January 8th at 10:00 am. at Calvary Christian Reformed Church in Pella. Visitation will be held at Calvary Christian Reformed Church on Friday from 1 pm to 6pm with the family present from 3-6 pm. Memorials can be given to the Calvary Christian Reformed Church- video ministry or ReFrame Ministries, (formerly Back to God Hour).
Matthew Wayne Merz, 51, of Utah and formerly of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Courthouse Square Gazebo behind Pioneer Memorial Library. Memorials may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation. A complete obituary will...
Phyllis Wooldridge, 78, of Uvalde died on Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence. A memorial service will be held on Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Uvalde Leader-News.
