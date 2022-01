Not so well wishes? After Steve Lodge announced that he was engaged to Janis Carlson, Vicki Gunvalson had something to get off her chest about her ex-fiancé’s news. “He’s a fame whore and is all about staying relevant,” Gunvalson exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, January 3, noting that she was in “no rush to start dating” right now. “I’ve gone out with some friends, but have no desire to do what he’s doing. Marriage is a sacred thing.”

