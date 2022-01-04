ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils' Dougie Hamilton to have surgery on broken jaw

 1 day ago

BOSTON (AP) — New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday on his broken jaw. The...

Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils issue injury updates on Dougie Hamilton, Jonathan Hischier, others

After the New Jersey Devils completed their morning skate Tuesday, the team had quite a few injury updates to share. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton will have surgery Wednesday to repair a broken jaw suffered on January 2, and he’s been moved to injured reserve. Goalie Jonathan Bernier had hip surgery Monday and is out for the remainder of the season. Team captain Nico Hischier is out for Tuesday’s game against Boston with a lower-body injury, and forwards Yegor Sharangovich and Pavel Zacha entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.
FanSided

5 Goals New Jersey Devils Must Have In 2022

It’s the New Year, and the New Jersey Devils are riding as high as they have all season. The team had a three-game winning streak in November, and that was the only other time the fanbase was happy this season. It’s happened again. The Devils have three wins since the end of the break, beating the Sabres, Oilers, and Capitals all in dramatic fashion.
NESN

Devils Missing Five Major Players Including Dougie Hamilton Vs. Bruins

The New Jersey Devils are dealing with a lot. Heading into their matchup with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday night, the Devils will be without five key players due to numerous reasons. New Jersey will be without Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton and Jonathan Bernier due to injuries...
State
Washington State
allaboutthejersey.com

The Devils Have a Legitimate Shutdown Pair

Last week I wrote about how the Devils center depth and how that will likely continue to be one of the few enjoyable things to watch throughout the rest of this season. Since that time, the Devils have managed a 3 game winning streak and now have almost doubled their playoff odds to 2.6% (note that this from January 1st and doesn’t account for their last two games). So they’re turning things around, right? Doubtful, but I don’t begrudge anyone who wants to remain delusional wildly optimistic about this season. That said, today I am going to continue my focus on the journey instead of the end results as we look for positives to take out of this season. The subject of today’s post, the Devils “shutdown” pair of Jonas Siegenthaler and Damon Severson.
The Hockey Writers

Devils News & Rumors: Hischier, Hamilton, Bernier & More

There’s been a lot going on in the world of the New Jersey Devils lately when it comes to injuries. The team announced several updates yesterday to players dealing with ailments, including Dougie Hamilton and Nico Hischier. Let’s dive into the latest Devils news and rumors as they look to bounce back from a 5-3 loss to the Bruins with a home-and-home against the Columbus Blue Jackets to close out the week out.
NHL

Hischier Skates, Hamilton Has Surgery | INJURY REPORT

Hischier could return soon while Hamilton is out indefinitely; Bernier shutdown for season. Devils captain Nico Hischier (lower-body) skated on his own Wednesday and could return to the lineup Thursday when New Jersey hosts Columbus. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton underwent surgery for a broken jaw and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.
