Gallia County, OH

‘Shooting incident’ reportedly results in death

Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
ADDISON TWP. — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement in regards to a reported “shooting incident” which allegedly occurred on Saturday, Jan. 1 in Addison Township.

According to Sheriff Champlin’s statement, at approximately 6:11 a.m., the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a reported shooting which allegedly occurred at a residence in the 3000-block of Bulaville Pike.

“Deputies and Investigators arrived at the scene and found one individual who had succumbed to the injuries of what appears to be a gunshot wound,” Champlin stated.

“Detectives with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office worked jointly throughout the day on Saturday with crime scene agents from the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (B.C.I.) and as a result of these efforts, one individual was detained as a part of this investigation. Currently, this remains an open investigation and out of necessity, the name of the detained individual will not be disclosed until the appropriate time. We are able to release and confirm the identity of the victim in this incident, who has been identified as Wayne B. Roush, age 79, of Gallipolis, Ohio,” stated Sheriff Champlin.

“Based on our investigation we have determined that there is no threat to the community as a result of this incident,” Sheriff Champlin further stated.

