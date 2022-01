Two sisters have taken over the old Songbyrd café space in Adams Morgan and transformed it into D Light, a European-inspired café-bakery-lounge, which opened at the end of October. Owners Vira Derun and Anastasiia Derun, both immigrants from Ukraine, gave the storefront a complete makeover, so it now boasts an all-white aesthetic. Tables dot the cozy room for those who want to linger, while there’s a small counter and pastry case in the back for the grab and go crowd. The sisters chose the name because, “We wanted something that was light and bright,” says Vira.

RESTAURANTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO