Tobias Harris Shows Frustration With Sixers Fans vs. Rockets

By Justin Grasso
 1 day ago
Since inking a significant long-term contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, Tobias Harris has found himself taking on tons of criticism. While Harris has been an essential piece to the Sixers over the last few years, his production hasn't necessarily lived up to his salary.

Last season, Harris had his best year in a Sixers uniform. In 62 games, he averaged 19 points while shooting 39-percent from deep. Many made a case for Harris to be an All-Star, but the 76ers veteran was considered a snub when the voting was finalized.

Regardless of what happened last season, Harris hasn't been up to par this year. Granted, the veteran forward has battled several setbacks, including a case of COVID-19, but he's struggled to thrive as the Sixers' second scoring option without Ben Simmons on the floor.

Throughout the 2021-2022 season, Harris has garnered tons of negative feedback for his production. As he's averaging 18 points while shooting just 45-percent from the field and 29-percent from three, the max-contracted forward hasn't been seen in a positive light around Philadelphia. And on Monday night as the Sixers hosted the Houston Rockets in South Philly, Harris grew frustrated with his crowd's lack of support.

Pumping Up the Crowd

Harris was off to a rough start during the first half of Monday's game. In nearly 19 minutes of action, Harris shot just 3-10 from the field, going scoreless from three. On one of his shot attempts, which he missed, Harris started hearing some boos from the Philadelphia crowd.

As Harris backpedaled to get back on defense, the veteran forward waved his arms in a motion that seemed to encourage the booing as he was pumping the crowd up.

Don't Clap!

Harris picked up his performance in the second half of Monday's game. As he checked in for 16 minutes, Harris knocked down three of his five shots for eight points as the Sixers rolled over on the Rockets.

Overall, Harris finished the night with 14 points. While he had a better shooting half in the final two-quarters of action, which eventually turned boos into cheers, the veteran forward wasn't happy with fans flip-flopping.

Based on video evidence from the television broadcast of the game on Monday night, Tobias Harris seems to be telling fans not to clap after he made a tough shot in the second half. After the game, Sixers' temporary head coach Dan Burke and the veteran center Joel Embiid confirmed that Harris was frustrated with the fans' reaction to his rough shooting night on Monday.

While Harris didn't address the situation himself after the game, the Sixers forward will more than likely have to address his frustrations with his team's fan base sooner than later as his on-court actions aren't sitting well with Sixers fans nearly a day after Philadelphia's blowout victory over Houston.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
fastphillysports.com

JOJO AND THE SIXERS TOO MUCH FOR WOEFUL ROCKETS

Joel Embiid had 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the Sixers 133-113 win over the Houston Rockets. Embiid got a triple double but only when, with nine assists in the fourth quarter, he passed to Seth Curry for a bucket. He shot 12 of 20 from the floor in 30 minutes.
NBA
76ers vs. Rockets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

After falling into a bit of a slump over the last few weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers have bounced back in a big way. Last Sunday, they hit the road to face the Washington Wizards for the first time this year. As the Wizards missed a couple of key players, the Sixers took advantage and pounced on Washington, picking up a victory.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Tobias Harris gets defiant with 76ers fans after being booed

Tobias Harris became defiant with Philadelphia 76ers fans on Monday night after being unhappy with the treatment he received from them. Harris had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists in his team’s 133-112 win over the Houston Rockets. Harris did not shoot the ball well to begin the game and went 6/15 overall, missing all three of his 3-point attempts.
NBA
Matisse Thybulle Could Miss Monday's Matchup vs. Rockets

The Philadelphia 76ers are slowly but surely getting healthier. However, they are still navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it's been challenging to have players avoid landing in the NBA's health and safety protocol. Philadelphia's third-year defensive standout Matisse Thybulle becomes one of the latest members of the squad to...
NBA
libertyballers.com

Best way for Tobias, fans to move on is veteran forward finding last year’s form

Tobias Harris is fighting a losing battle. The veteran forward’s rough start to the 2021-22 season continued Monday with a 6-of-15 performance against the lowly Rockets. The Sixers took care of business against Houston after a slow start, but the home crowd wasn’t so friendly to Harris. The...
NBA
phillyvoice.com

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' blowout win vs. Rockets

Don't look now, but the Sixers have built themselves a nice little win streak, their win over Houston on Monday representing the fourth straight victory for Philly. Their competition has been a little underwhelming save for their statement win over the Brooklyn Nets last week, but this is the soft period of the schedule they've been waiting for, and the Sixers are doing their part to take care of business and climb the Eastern Conference ladder.
NBA
