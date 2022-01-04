Tobias Harris Shows Frustration With Sixers Fans vs. Rockets

Since inking a significant long-term contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, Tobias Harris has found himself taking on tons of criticism. While Harris has been an essential piece to the Sixers over the last few years, his production hasn't necessarily lived up to his salary.

Last season, Harris had his best year in a Sixers uniform. In 62 games, he averaged 19 points while shooting 39-percent from deep. Many made a case for Harris to be an All-Star, but the 76ers veteran was considered a snub when the voting was finalized.

Regardless of what happened last season, Harris hasn't been up to par this year. Granted, the veteran forward has battled several setbacks, including a case of COVID-19, but he's struggled to thrive as the Sixers' second scoring option without Ben Simmons on the floor.

Throughout the 2021-2022 season, Harris has garnered tons of negative feedback for his production. As he's averaging 18 points while shooting just 45-percent from the field and 29-percent from three, the max-contracted forward hasn't been seen in a positive light around Philadelphia. And on Monday night as the Sixers hosted the Houston Rockets in South Philly, Harris grew frustrated with his crowd's lack of support.

Pumping Up the Crowd

Harris was off to a rough start during the first half of Monday's game. In nearly 19 minutes of action, Harris shot just 3-10 from the field, going scoreless from three. On one of his shot attempts, which he missed, Harris started hearing some boos from the Philadelphia crowd.

As Harris backpedaled to get back on defense, the veteran forward waved his arms in a motion that seemed to encourage the booing as he was pumping the crowd up.

Don't Clap!

Harris picked up his performance in the second half of Monday's game. As he checked in for 16 minutes, Harris knocked down three of his five shots for eight points as the Sixers rolled over on the Rockets.

Overall, Harris finished the night with 14 points. While he had a better shooting half in the final two-quarters of action, which eventually turned boos into cheers, the veteran forward wasn't happy with fans flip-flopping.

Based on video evidence from the television broadcast of the game on Monday night, Tobias Harris seems to be telling fans not to clap after he made a tough shot in the second half. After the game, Sixers' temporary head coach Dan Burke and the veteran center Joel Embiid confirmed that Harris was frustrated with the fans' reaction to his rough shooting night on Monday.

While Harris didn't address the situation himself after the game, the Sixers forward will more than likely have to address his frustrations with his team's fan base sooner than later as his on-court actions aren't sitting well with Sixers fans nearly a day after Philadelphia's blowout victory over Houston.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.