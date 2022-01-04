ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Caps Get Back to Work

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the original NHL schedule, the Caps were supposed to be in Montreal on this Tuesday night, facing the Canadiens in the opener of a three-game road trip and in their first road game of calendar 2021. But the game was postponed more than a week ago; the Habs are...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Fall to Ducks, 4-1

The Philadelphia Flyers concluded their four-game Pacific Coast road trip with a 1-2-1 record. The Flyers, who are winless in their last three games, dropped a 4-1 decision to the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Tuesday. Two goals by Troy Terry (19th and 20th of the season) gave...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Garnet Hathaway
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Lars Eller
Person
Carl Hagelin
Person
Conor Sheary
Person
Nic Dowd
Person
Ilya Samsonov
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caps#Habs
NHL

The future is now: Boldy, Rossi set to make NHL debuts Thursday night

ST. PAUL -- Needing some new life and an injection of fresh energy, the Wild recalled arguably its two top prospects on Tuesday morning, as 2019 and 2020 First Round selections Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi arrived on the NHL scene. Each player will make their debuts in the league...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE'VE GOT TO BE BETTER'

What was talked about following a setback in Florida. "I think that they're one of the best teams in the league that we've played. We know that we can play a lot better than we played tonight and if we (do), there can be a different result. ... I think it was a little bit of a reality check. That's a measuring stick-type of game and obviously we didn't measure up very well today. But I think there's no greater challenge for us than to play the defending champs for two straight years and there's no excuse not to get up for that one, so we've got to be ready for it."
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

DENVER - The Winnipeg Jets wrap up a three-game road trip tonight in Colorado against the Avalanche. Stay tuned for the JetsTV Road Report and the Morning Skate Report for all the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. Winnipeg is 16-11-5 on the season,...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
NHL

Talbot out indefinitely for Wild with lower-body injury

Goalie did not return for third period of Winter Classic. Cam Talbot is out indefinitely for the Minnesota Wild because of a lower-body injury. The goalie did not return for the third period of the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Saturday, when he allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
NHL
NHL

CSEC EVENT CENTRE PROJECT UPDATE

CSEC has issued the following update to the citizens of Calgary regarding the Event Centre Project. In response to numerous media inquiries, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation ("CSEC") provides the following update to the citizens of Calgary regarding the Event Centre Project. The Project Framework Agreement, which governed the funding,...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy