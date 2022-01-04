ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Adagio Medical Announces Successful First-In-Human Cases of Pulsed Field Cryoablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation

By Adagio Medical, Inc.
KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), today announced first-in-human cases of pulsed field cryoablation (PFCA) for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). The cases were performed at Medicover Hospital, Warsaw, Poland...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Providence Medical Center announces first birth of 2022

Medford, Ore. — Providence Medford Medical Center announces that the first baby born in the hospital in 2022 arrived at 5:24 p.m. on Jan. 2. Baby Maria Ramirez, born to mother September Stone, weighed in at 6 pounds, 15.6 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long. Providence stated in a...
MEDFORD, OR
BBC

Covid-19: Swann announces rollout of new treatments

Two new treatments which reduce the risk of severe illness or death in high risk Covid-19 patients are being rolled out in Northern Ireland. The treatments, which were previously only available to patients in hospital, have been authorised for wider use. One can be taken as a capsule at home,...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Worcester Business Journal

UMass Chan trial first to demonstrate breakthrough ALS treatment in human

A clinical trial for ALS research led by two UMass Chan Medical School doctors has shown significant progress in suppressing expression of the most commonly mutated ALS gene, according to an announcement from the Angel Fund for ALS Research in Wakefield, which funded the trial. The research was initiated and...
WORCESTER, MA
arkvalleyvoice.com

HRRMC, CCEMS announce end of monoclonal antibody treatments

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) in partnership with Chaffee County EMS (CCEMS) has announced that it will cease operations of monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 until further notice. The last day of treatment will be offered tomorrow, Dec. 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. In a...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
wwnytv.com

Samaritan reports success with specific COVID-19 treatment

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a COVID-19 treatment with a proven track record called monoclonal antibodies. Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center has a makeshift unit solely focused on doling out doses. Registered nurse Kelly Harrienger has donned protective gear many times to administer a specific kind of treatment...
WATERTOWN, NY
pharmacytimes.com

Tracking Potential Triggers May Reduce Number of Episodes for Patients With Atrial Fibrillation

Common triggers for atrial fibrillation include alcohol, caffeine, and less sleep. Patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) who underwent individualized testing to discover triggers for their irregular heartbeats reported less frequent irregular episodes, according to research presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021. As patients report that certain behaviors appear to increase the likelihood of an AFib episode, the I-STOP-AF trial was designed to determine whether monitoring potential triggers could reduce AFib episodes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ablation#Cryoablation#Atrial Fibrillation#Cnw#Adagio Medical Inc#Vt#Pfca#Medicover Hospital#Frcpc#Arrhythmia Services#The University Of Toronto#Af#Pfa#Ultc
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
sciencealert.com

A New Type of Omicron Has Now Emerged in Multiple Countries

A new version of the Omicron coronavirus variant was designated on Tuesday that experts say will be harder to track because of its genetics. The new lineage, called BA.2, has been spotted seven times so far across South Africa, Australia, and Canada. BA.2 is genetically quite different from the original...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
SELF

These Face Masks Might Protect You Better Against Omicron

As the latest COVID-19 variant drives an avalanche of new infections, you’re wise to wonder about the best face mask for omicron. Will a cloth mask still protect you? Should you be double masking? According to some health experts, it’s time to upgrade. The U.S. reported record-high COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy