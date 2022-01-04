ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Meat exports shatter records

By U.S. Meat Export Federation
 1 day ago
October 2021 was another strong month for U.S. red-meat exports as beef export value continued to soar, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. October pork exports were less than 2020’s large total but year-to-date shipments remained slightly more than...

ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

