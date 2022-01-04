Meat exports shatter records

The United States shattered its daily record for COVID-19 cases as two highly infectious variants of the virus—delta and omicron—continue to upend daily life across the country. There were a whopping 441,278 infections recorded nationally on Tuesday, which is almost 150,000 more than the previous high from last winter. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that this number may be a tad misleading, as it could include a backlog of cases due to the Christmas holiday. “The counts of cases will become more stable after the new year,” a CDC spokesperson said.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO