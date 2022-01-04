Elizabeth Holmes saga still has some loose ends to resolve

The 12-person jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial told the judge it's struggling to reach a consensus on three of the 11 fraud charges she faces. "We are unable to come to a unanimous verdict on three of the counts," the jurors said Monday in a note to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that was read out in a California court. It's not clear which counts the jury is unable to reach agreement on. A unanimous verdict is required to convict or acquit the 37-year-old founder of Theranos.

