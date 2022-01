Most million-dollar homes have wine cellars, but few come with a full-blown vineyard. Those who want a never-ending supply of Sauvignon Blanc would do well to invest in the latter, which is good timing, because a $16 million estate in Santa Barbara just listed with 26 acres of vines. The property is being shopped by lawyer Robert Lieff, who has owned many wineries over the years. Lieff Ranch represents the most recent entry in that portfolio, and the businessman sells Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache and other wines from the vineyard via an online store. One of the more appealing aspects of buying...

REAL ESTATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO