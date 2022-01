When it comes to starting or scaling up their business, among the biggest obstacles for Black founders is gaining the capital to help them achieve that. In fact, less than 420 of those founders have ever been supported by venture capital, while more than 8,000 founders receive venture funding every year, based on theblackfounderlist.com. The lack of funding access for those and other Black entrepreneurs can squelch their prosperity.

