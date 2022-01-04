ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adagio Medical Announces Successful First-In-Human Cases of Pulsed Field Cryoablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation

By Adagio Medical, Inc.
 1 day ago
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), today announced first-in-human cases of pulsed field cryoablation (PFCA) for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). The cases were performed at Medicover Hospital, Warsaw, Poland...

