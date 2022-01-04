ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils' Dougie Hamilton to have surgery on broken jaw

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

BOSTON (AP) — New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday...

Devils News & Rumors: Hischier, Hamilton, Bernier & More

There’s been a lot going on in the world of the New Jersey Devils lately when it comes to injuries. The team announced several updates yesterday to players dealing with ailments, including Dougie Hamilton and Nico Hischier. Let’s dive into the latest Devils news and rumors as they look to bounce back from a 5-3 loss to the Bruins with a home-and-home against the Columbus Blue Jackets to close out the week out.
Devils issue injury updates on Dougie Hamilton, Jonathan Hischier, others

After the New Jersey Devils completed their morning skate Tuesday, the team had quite a few injury updates to share. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton will have surgery Wednesday to repair a broken jaw suffered on January 2, and he’s been moved to injured reserve. Goalie Jonathan Bernier had hip surgery Monday and is out for the remainder of the season. Team captain Nico Hischier is out for Tuesday’s game against Boston with a lower-body injury, and forwards Yegor Sharangovich and Pavel Zacha entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.
5 Goals New Jersey Devils Must Have In 2022

It’s the New Year, and the New Jersey Devils are riding as high as they have all season. The team had a three-game winning streak in November, and that was the only other time the fanbase was happy this season. It’s happened again. The Devils have three wins since the end of the break, beating the Sabres, Oilers, and Capitals all in dramatic fashion.
Hischier Skates, Hamilton Has Surgery | INJURY REPORT

Hischier could return soon while Hamilton is out indefinitely; Bernier shutdown for season. Devils captain Nico Hischier (lower-body) skated on his own Wednesday and could return to the lineup Thursday when New Jersey hosts Columbus. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton underwent surgery for a broken jaw and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.
Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Oilers MVP McDavid on NHL COVID list; Benn, Stars returning

Edmonton captain and reigning league MVP Connor McDavid went on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, while the Dallas Stars and their captain Jamie Benn prepared to return to the ice after missing six games over 2 1/2 weeks because of virus issues. McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenseman...
Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
Raiders Released Veteran Linebacker On Wednesday

Veteran linebacker Will Compton, who was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders in early December, announced on Wednesday that he has been released by the team. Compton appeared in just one game with Vegas, missing time over the last couple of weeks following the death of his mother. It was his second stint with the organization after playing in nine games with the Raiders in 2019.
Crosby, Rodrigues rally Penguins to 5-3 win over Blues

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have been the NHL’s hottest team for the better part of a month. They struggled early against the St. Louis Blues. Sidney Crosby then took over. Crosby and Evan Rodrigues scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the Penguins rallied...
Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
