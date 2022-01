Parenting expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa shares how we can teach our kids to be savvy media consumers, starting with getting them involved in researching the show beforehand. Dr. Gilboa also advises parents to think of media like food. Some content is great and can be consumed all the time like broccoli, while some should be more regulated like treats to have once in a while, and some things are like poison and avoided at all costs.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO