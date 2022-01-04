ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Nate Oats Gives Timeline for Alabama F James Rojas' Return

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVOUo_0dcpeV4Y00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Back in June, Alabama basketball senior forward James Rojas tore his ACL in practice, which ultimately required him to have surgery and miss the first half of the season.

On Tuesday afternoon, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats offered an update on Rojas, who hasn't seen any time on the court yet this season.

"He's participated in non-live drills now, so they're hoping two to three weeks now," Oats said in a press conference via Zoom. "Maybe middle of January, end of January — somewhere in there. It's going to be somewhat determined by how he looks once he gets into the lot and some of the live stuff but he's looked so far in all of the live stuff he's done."

Rojas played in 30 contests making one start during 2020-21 campaign, and averaged 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game.

He had 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor vs. Florida (1/5) to go along with seven boards while also drawing eight fouls which resulted in nine free throw attempts (5-of-9) — all of which were career-best numbers.

Rojas injured his right ACL prior to the 2019-20 season, resulting in a medical redshirt.

On Dec. 28, Oats offered an injury update on Rojas and discussed how his return could impact Alabama basketball.

“We need him back as soon as we can get him because he’s obviously one guy that’s not soft,” Oats said. “He’ll take the fight to the opponent. I think he would help shore up a lot of rebounding issues because he’s not going to get pushed around. We all know how Rojas plays. He’s one of the tougher, grittier, hard-nosed, blue-collar type of guys in the league, so we could use him. He’s still not practicing in any live kind of action.

"We had an aggressive timeline to start with with him because he responded so well the first time and he’s responding well now, but there’s been a couple of setbacks. He’s gotten sick and hasn’t been able to do some of the rehab at times, but he’s getting close. [...] Shoot, I’d love to get him back was soon as we can because I think he would help shore up some of these issues that we’re having.”

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 6, 2022

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. Crimson Corner: Is CFP Expansion Really the Answer?. Which National Championship Stars Chose Between Alabama and Georgia?. Swimming & Diving: at Tennessee Diving Invitational, Knoxville, Tenn. Women's Basketball: Alabama vs. Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Stats. Crimson Tide...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
BamaCentral

Which National Championship Stars Chose Between Alabama and Georgia?

Nick Saban and Alabama have been the kings of the college football recruiting world for quite some time. Once Kirby Smart was hired as Georgia's new head coach, the Bulldogs started competing with Alabama for the recruiting title year in and year out. No one has competed with Alabama on the recruiting trail like Georgia has, and as a result of this competition the upcoming National Championship Game will showcase many players whose final decisions came down to either the Crimson Tide or the Bulldogs.
NFL
BamaCentral

Live Updates: No. 15 Alabama Basketball at Florida

After a solid start to SEC play last Tuesday with a win over then-No. 17 Tennessee, Alabama basketball looks to keep the momentum rolling on Wednesday at Florida. The Crimson Tide has started the season 10-3 and is 1-0 in SEC play, but faces a solid Gators squad on a court that has given it issues in the past. While Alabama holds a 76-70 all-time series lead over Florida, it is 20-42 in Gainesville — including having lost 10 of its last 13 trips. The game marks just the Crimson Tide's second true road game this season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Oats
BamaCentral

Everything Alabama Football Coordinators and Players Said on Wednesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the final time this season, both Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their team's appearance in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Georgia. Alongside O'Brien and Golding were...
NFL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes: The Goat

Float like a butterfly, I'm gonna sting like a bee, you ain't harmin' a thing. But like a wedding band you gotta be diamond to even climb in the ring. Greatest in the world, greatest in the world, greatest in the world. (No lie) I might be. Best to ever...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama Signees Arrive in Texas for All-American Bowl

While Alabama football continues to prepare for the national championship game on Monday night, the next batch of Crimson Tide stars are getting ready to shine on another big stage this weekend. On Saturday, several Alabama signees are expected to play in the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acl#Zoom
BamaCentral

Brian Robinson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 27, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022. Against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday at the Cotton Bowl, Robinson carried the football 26 times for 204 yards. In total, Robinson averaged 7.3 yards per carry over the course of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Everything Georgia Said on Wednesday Ahead of the CFP Title Game vs Alabama

On Wednesday, both Georgia football's offensive and defensive coordinators as well as four athletes spoke with the media ahead of the team's game vs Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game (Jan. 10, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN). Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning...
NFL
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Quiet Regarding Injuries Ahead of CFP Title Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama faces a few uncertainties regarding injuries heading into next week’s national championship matchup against Georgia. During a Monday news conference, Nick Saban was pretty mum on the status of some of his injured players stating that he didn’t have a lot of updates ahead of his team’s first practice later in the day.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy