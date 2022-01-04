Cyberattack on payroll vendor Kronos disrupting healthcare workforce paychecks

Whether someone visits Kilwins Chocolates and Ice Cream in Spanish Springs because they see colorful ice cream through the windows or smell fresh fudge while walking down the sidewalk, they almost always will see Dale and Gary Uptegraft behind the counter. The Uptegrafts are not just dedicated employees — they are co-owners of the confectionery and live in the Village of Glenbrook. Dale, 68, and Gary, 69, are part of a subset of the workforce that is predicted to grow exponentially in the next decade. The labor force of those age 75 and older is expected to grow by 96.5% in that timeframe, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Melanie Guldi, an associate professor of economics at the University of Central Florida, said the median age of the baby boomer generation in 2030 will be 75 years old. Guldi said baby boomers are the second largest demographic group, after the millennial generation, so as they age, that segment of the labor force will grow as well.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO