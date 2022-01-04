ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyberattack on payroll vendor Kronos disrupting healthcare workforce paychecks

By Jessica Davis
scmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing ransomware attack and recovery efforts on HR and payroll vendor Kronos is affecting payroll services at some health systems, which includes reduced paychecks for some healthcare employees, according to local news reports. The human resource and payroll vendor is widely used across the healthcare sector. On Dec....

www.scmagazine.com

