According to data compiled by CryptoRank and Santiment, Cardano was the most developed crypto project on GitHub in 2021, with over 140,000 events. Rounding out the top three were Kusama and Polkadot at second and third places, respectively, with roughly the same number of events over the year. Cardano beat Ethereum’s development activity by a wide margin, with the latter coming in fourth place. Santiment defines a GitHub event as either creating an issue, creating a pull request, commenting on an issue or pull request, or forking/starring/watching a code repository, among others.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO