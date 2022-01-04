ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How Could Unified Communications (UC) Help Businesses to Implement a Hybrid Work Model?

By David Thompson
Tech Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the events that have happened since 2020, there has been a rise of companies converting to a hybrid working model. This way of working incorporates some degree of working in an office, but also periods working from home. While hybrid working is good for both companies and employees,...

www.techtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Penny Hoarder

8 Steps to Making a Smooth Transition to Remote Work

One of the most significant workplace changes that came from the pandemic has been the economy-spanning shift to remote work away from the traditional office environment. Many companies that never offered it now have a remote work option. Some companies that were thinking about going partially remote pulled the trigger and have moved their workforce into working remotely full time.
INCOME TAX
American Banker

Leveraging unified communications to drive business value in financial services

Cloud enabled unified communications -- also known as unified communications as a service, or UCaaS -- brings many benefits to financial institutions by creating more efficient and effective means of communication, enhancing their customer relationships, and improving productivity and employee engagement. Incorporating a comprehensive platform that includes messaging, video, and phone offers both employees and customers numerous options for engaging in conversations and making financial decisions. Because unified communications open more channels for communication, banks and investment management companies are able to meet customers where they are and via their preferred methods of interacting and communicating, while empowering employees to work productively from any location. Join speakers from [SoFi or First Bank], RingCentral, and [Maven Wave or Deloitte] as they discuss how a unified communications strategy can help drive value for your company by:
ECONOMY
Tech Times

4 Tips to Enhance SEO Project Management

Managing SEO projects comes with a world of responsibility. You have to make sure that projects are completed on time and within budget. Many of the existing project management tools don't quite work with the workflow of SEOs or Digital Marketers. While many project managers use traditional methods of project...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid System#Communications System#Uc
helpnetsecurity.com

Five tips on how to stay (cyber)secure in a hybrid work world

From less time spent on the commute to a better work-life balance, maintaining the newly discovered possibilities of flexible working is a firm priority for workers today. For businesses, that means hybrid work is here to stay. Not only does it help create a more attractive workplace at a time when job vacancies have been hitting record highs, but ultimately hybrid flexibility can drive greater engagement, better satisfied teams, and more productive businesses.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Essence Launches 5G-Enabled Mobile Personal Emergency Response System

Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions, announced it will showcase the world’s first 5G-enabled mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) at CES 2022 in January. Umbrella mPERS is an ultra-small and discreet device that integrates with Essence’s multi-service cloud. Comprising built-in fall...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung SmartThings announces new partnerships for smart energy

Samsung SmartThings, the company’s smart home and IoT division, announced today during CES 2022 that it would be expanding its Energy service. The SmartThings Energy expansion will further continue to help consumers optimize their energy usage and save money on utilities. SmartThings Energy launched in July 2021 and the...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Insurance Journal

Lloyd’s Forms ‘Product Launchpad’ to Develop Insurance Solutions for Emerging Risks

The “Lloyd’s Product Launchpad” is the new home for the development of insurance solutions to tackle emerging risks. The Lloyd’s Product Launchpad has been created to replace the Product Innovation Facility and enable the Lloyd’s market to keep partnering with insurtech, while advancing innovation and developing new insurance solutions.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Engineering management: Your career guide

An engineering manager organizes and oversees engineering projects while coaching and leading teams of engineers. Other job tasks include recommending budgets and monitoring expenses, timetables, and production plans. Firms pay top dollar for professionals who've mastered the hard and people skills the role demands. At $149,530, the median annual salary...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Xage snags $30M Series B to help secure critical infrastructure

Piva led the round with participation from Momenta, Valor Equity Partners and OurCrowd, along with existing investors March Capital, City Light Capital, Saints Capital and Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures. The startup said it has raised $54 million to date. Xage uses a bunch of complex technology to help keep critical...
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

How Incorta uses AI to address supply-chain issues

Prior to this pandemic year of 2021, the term “supply chain” didn’t raise many red flags for most consumers, frankly because they didn’t have to think about it. Everything just happened. Buyers were so accustomed to getting things on schedule that it rarely became a regular topic of conversation.
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

2022: The year of hybrid work

Remote work was once considered a luxury to many, but in 2020, it became a necessity for a large portion of the workforce, as the scary and unknown COVID-19 virus sickened and even took the lives of so many people around the world. Some workers were able to thrive in...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
techstartups.com

Israeli battery startup StoreDot develops extremely fast battery cells that take EV charging from hours to 5 minutes; lands $80M led by VinFast

Battery technology hasn’t changed in over three decades. Now, one Israeli tech startup is aiming to change the status quo and disrupt the electric vehicle (EV) battery market with extremely faster charging that takes EV charging from hours to minutes. Enter StoreDot, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based tech startup that...
TECHNOLOGY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Brokerage leader on a 'one enterprise' view

With the dawn of a new year comes new talent and Marsh has welcomed Michelle Sartain (pictured) as its speciality leader in business across North America. With 25 years of experience at Marsh, Sartain explained that she has been fortunate to have several different roles within the firm which has enabled her to have valuable insights into the depth of solutions it offers and how to approach clients.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Comparing Parallel Testing and Traditional Testing

Traditional testing is a fundamental part of the waterfall approach to software development. Parallel testing is the process where users run multiple automated tests. With parallel testing, you can anticipate what resources you will need with more accuracy, allowing you to properly size your environments and release them once all tests have been completed. This article discusses traditional and parallel testing methodologies, compares their main differences, and offers best practice tips to improve your modern automation-testing pipelines. It also discusses how parallel testing can accelerate releases, translating into better software and more profits.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

How companies manage data and AI initiatives

NewVantage Partners has released the results of its annual Data and AI Leadership Executive Survey. In the Foreword to this year’s survey, NewVantage Partners CEO Randy Bean, and Thomas H. Davenport, a Fellow with the firm, write “The ten years of the survey provide a useful measure of progress—or the lack thereof in some respects—in how companies are managing these important initiatives. From 2012 to 2022 the survey has assessed the initiatives that large companies are focused on, where they are investing and the returns they are getting, the roles assigned to manage data, and the issues that cause significant challenges.”
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Develop Your Career Plan on a Kanban Board

You must create a career plan and follow that strictly to achieve your career goals. Kanban board is the perfect tool to create an actionable career plan. Your career development planning should include basic steps like Self-Assessment, Career Exploration, Primary Career Targeting, and so on. In this article, you’ll see...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy