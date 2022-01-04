How Could Unified Communications (UC) Help Businesses to Implement a Hybrid Work Model?

Cloud enabled unified communications -- also known as unified communications as a service, or UCaaS -- brings many benefits to financial institutions by creating more efficient and effective means of communication, enhancing their customer relationships, and improving productivity and employee engagement. Incorporating a comprehensive platform that includes messaging, video, and phone offers both employees and customers numerous options for engaging in conversations and making financial decisions. Because unified communications open more channels for communication, banks and investment management companies are able to meet customers where they are and via their preferred methods of interacting and communicating, while empowering employees to work productively from any location. Join speakers from [SoFi or First Bank], RingCentral, and [Maven Wave or Deloitte] as they discuss how a unified communications strategy can help drive value for your company by:

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO