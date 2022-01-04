ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Video Is The Future of Media Outlets

By David Thompson
Tech Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo is an excellent tool for publishers. It allows them to communicate their message more viscerally, reaching out to the audience more personally. Video is also an excellent tool for increasing conversions, as Viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in a video compared to 10% when reading...

www.techtimes.com

The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Unveils First-Party Advertising Identity Platform

NBCUniversal is hoping to seize what it sees as whitespace in the streaming and advanced TV advertising market, launching a first-party identity platform called NBCUnified, meant to allow advertisers to track and monitor consumer relationships without the need for cookies or device IDs. The company unveiled the new advertising ID product at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. NBCUnified combines data from the company’s touchpoints, including streaming viewership, newsletter subscriptions, theme park visits and ecommerce purchases to create some 150 million person-level IDs and 50 million household IDs. That data can in turn be matched with first-party data from marketers, and with...
Digital Trends

TikTok tests Twitter-like Repost feature for sharing content

Social media apps are always lifting features from rival services, and one of the most popular — TikTok — is clearly no exception. The popular short-form video app is currently testing a new Repost feature similar to Twitter’s retweet feature, according to a TechCrunch report on Tuesday, January 4.
Ruta

Top 10 Channels for Social Media Video Advertising

Social media advertising is a simple yet effective way to promote products and services. Video ads in particular perform well on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. In this blog, we cover the top 10 channels for social media video advertising. Let's begin with an overview of what social media advertising is.
kdal610.com

Portugal’s Impresa media outlets hit by hackers

LISBON (Reuters) – The websites of one of Portugal’s biggest newspapers and of a major broadcaster, both owned by the country’s largest media conglomerate Impresa, were down on Monday after being hit by a hacker attack over the weekend. Expresso newspaper and SIC TV station both said...
Tech Times

The Platform With a Metaverse Enhancing the Link Between Art, Brands, and Pop Culture

Contrary to the belief of naysayers, owning an NFT is much more than just paying to own a JPEG, MP4, or GIF which you could have downloaded for free. The idea that we can own digital items, and should even want to own them has been around for longer than we typically recognise. One of the most original forms of digital items that has been highly sought after is the verified tick on Twitter and Instagram. As futuristic or nonsensical as digital ownership sounds to some, this concept falls parallel with human psychology and emotional behaviour. The same reason people queue outside for hours to obtain rare sneakers is the same reason we want that blue check mark. Although NFTs have further utility than only this, fundamentally, non-fungible tokens represent another way for an individual to express their taste to others. The difference is, our taste has expanded beyond that of the tangible world. In modern times, we now have taste for the digital - whether it be our favourite art, photography, movies, TV shows, influencers, games, or even memes.
Tech Times

How the Pandemic Accelerated Office Tech Adoption

The use of technology at work has been on the rise for some years now. However, during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, use quickly transformed into reliance. Without the support of digital tools, devices, and software, business continuity simply would not have been possible. In fact, the uptake in...
The Verge

TikTok’s latest deal could mean its videos are coming to waiting room TVs near you

TikTok has already conquered our phones and TVs at home, but its next target will ensure you really can’t escape from cute pet videos, impressive feats, and oddly satisfying clips. According to a report from TechCrunch, the popular short-form video platform has partnered with Atmosphere, a startup that drums up the content to ambiently play in the background when you’re eating at a restaurant, lounging in a hotel, or sitting in a waiting room.
Entrepreneur

Why It Is Crucial To Create Authentic Social Media Content

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. When it comes to keeping and attracting customers, brands need to establish trust. It is a critical factor in any relationship, personal or professional. HighStrike has built a brand based on trust, consistency, and a deep appreciation from customers. Thanks to communicating with a clear brand voice, HighStrike has translated this authenticity to social media. By interacting with customers while upholding company principles and addressing what people have to say, HighStrike has created truly organic social media content that customers love.
