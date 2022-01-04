Arizona Parents Arrested For Leaving Child Home Alone For The Holidays

Photo: Cochise County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Two Arizona parents were arrested just before New Year's Eve for leaving their 11-year-old son home alone for the holidays.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested Melissa Green , 34, and Bobby Jo Green , 40, on December 29 on three counts each of child neglect.

It's unknown how long the child was left home alone, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post , but an investigation indicated the mother left the state to an unknown location before Thanksgiving and the father left shortly after Thanksgiving.

On December 12, the sheriff's office received a call about a welfare check off of Coral Lane in Elfrida, Arizona . The caller said there was a family living in the house, but their son could be there alone. The sheriff's office made contact with the boy who said he was left alone up until deputies contacted him.

He said there was frozen food in the house and did not go to school for at least two weeks.

The child was turned over to Child Protective Services after unsuccessful attempts of contacting the parents, the sheriff's office said. Both Melissa and Bobby Jo Green have a bond of $100,000. The investigation is still ongoing.