The Los Angeles Lakers made a midseason trade that sent Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers after Ricky Rubio was lost for the season. Rondo, 35, signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in the summer, but he fell out of the rotation early on with his lackluster play. Though he could still facilitate the offense with crafty passing, his shooting numbers declined (32.4% overall, 26.7% from deep) and his defense was taken advantage of.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO