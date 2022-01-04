ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Local Raptor wrestlers earn top honors in tournament competitions

By Gerren Smith
Malvern Daily Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo end the 2021 year on a high note in December...

www.malvern-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
vanalstyneleader.com

Lady Panthers teams have top finishes in local tournaments

The Lady Panthers picked up some hardware playing in the Leonard Holiday Tournament. The Lady Panthers moved to the Championship game against Pottsboro with wins over North Lamar and Whitesboro. The Cardinals and Panthers had already faced off in a regular-season game won by the Cardinals. That game was played...
BASKETBALL
stevenspoint.news

SPASH wrestler’s earn third place at annual Lourdes OTW tournament

OSHKOSH- The SPASH Panther wrestling team headed to Oshkosh’s Lourdes On the Water Tournament Dec. 29 and 30, where they finished third overall, out of a field of 62 teams. The Stevens Point team boasted two champions in TJ Schierl (152) and Jared Rohde (285). Also finishing strong for...
WWE
Auburn Plainsman

Pair of Tigers earn weekly honors

Dec. 29, 2021; Jabari Smith Jr. (10) celebrates during a game against LSU from Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala. Following their performances against LSU, Auburn's Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith Jr. have earned conference and national honors. Kessler was named SEC Player of the Week, Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptor#Combat#Mdr
foxsportstexarkana.com

Pleasant Grove robotics team takes top awards at Region 8 VEX Robotics tourney

TEXARKANA — Five Pleasant Grove High School robotics teams competed in the VEX robotics competition at Region 8 in Mount Pleasant on Dec. 10 and took home various awards. A team comprised of Jacob Jones, Nathan Hutchinson, Michael Glenn, Chris Brannan, Campbell Jackson, Rose Anderson, and Brooks Beck received the Excellence Award and Skills Champion Award.
PLEASANT GROVE, AR
Suffolk News-Herald

King’s Fork, NSA teams earn top state honors

The varsity football teams from King’s Fork High School and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy earned a variety of state accolades, including top individual honors, along with NSA’s varsity volleyball team this past fall. Five players from the standout King’s Fork football team that finished 11-2 and reached the state semifinals...
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy