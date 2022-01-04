Local Raptor wrestlers earn top honors in tournament competitions

The Lady Panthers picked up some hardware playing in the Leonard Holiday Tournament. The Lady Panthers moved to the Championship game against Pottsboro with wins over North Lamar and Whitesboro. The Cardinals and Panthers had already faced off in a regular-season game won by the Cardinals. That game was played...
OSHKOSH- The SPASH Panther wrestling team headed to Oshkosh’s Lourdes On the Water Tournament Dec. 29 and 30, where they finished third overall, out of a field of 62 teams. The Stevens Point team boasted two champions in TJ Schierl (152) and Jared Rohde (285). Also finishing strong for...
Dec. 29, 2021; Jabari Smith Jr. (10) celebrates during a game against LSU from Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala. Following their performances against LSU, Auburn's Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith Jr. have earned conference and national honors. Kessler was named SEC Player of the Week, Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player...
Daniel Barham has been a man for all seasons for Caney Valley High School. He helped the football to an historic 6-4 record this past fall — just the team’s second winning record in 30 years. Barham also has excelled in baseball in the spring time (Caney Valley)...
TEXARKANA — Five Pleasant Grove High School robotics teams competed in the VEX robotics competition at Region 8 in Mount Pleasant on Dec. 10 and took home various awards. A team comprised of Jacob Jones, Nathan Hutchinson, Michael Glenn, Chris Brannan, Campbell Jackson, Rose Anderson, and Brooks Beck received the Excellence Award and Skills Champion Award.
The varsity football teams from King’s Fork High School and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy earned a variety of state accolades, including top individual honors, along with NSA’s varsity volleyball team this past fall. Five players from the standout King’s Fork football team that finished 11-2 and reached the state semifinals...
Comments / 0