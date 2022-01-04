Linksys Hydra Pro 6 is a fast and affordable Wi-Fi 6 router

Accent your workspace with the NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard. Featuring a low-latency 2.4G wireless connection and hot-swappable function, it stands out from the competition. Furthermore, this slim mechanical keyboard, which is compatible with both Mac and Windows devices, can connect to up to 4 devices. As a result, it’s great for multitaskers. Additionally, the NuPhy Air75 boasts a 48-hour battery life, allowing you to use it all week on a single charge. In fact, with its new 2,500 mAh battery, it offers 39% more power than the NuType F1. In terms of design, its aluminum frame and keycaps provide a simple yet sturdy structure that’s ideal for everyday use. Finally, the ultra-thin PBT keycaps enhance your typing experience for maximum comfort and efficiency.
