Loveland, CO

All Things ‘Love’ in Loveland for Valentine’s Day 2022

By Dave Jensen
 1 day ago
Loveland is called 'The Sweetheart City' for good reason: Its famous for its Valentine re-mailing program and how the city celebrates love. The 2022 celebration plans hit you right in the heart. 2022 marks the 76th year that Loveland has been re-mailing valentines out, not...

