Dr. Steven Lahr Talks About Ways To Improve Mental Health In The New Year

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. The last two years have been a tumultuous roller coaster as the world came to grips (and still continues to deal) with a global pandemic, racial injustices and political divide. In response, 2020 was the year companies began to put more focus on diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging (DEIB) programs and mental health support. While late, nevertheless it was good to see organizations held accountable for walking the walk on diversity and mental health. We are also starting to see greater awareness of how DEIB and mental health intersect — they are not mutually exclusive. You can’t talk about one without the other.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO