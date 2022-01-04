ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Harbaugh-to-NFL talk is back: 'Might be tempted' to return

By Will Burchfield
 1 day ago

It's time for another round of 'Will Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL?'

After Harbaugh led Michigan to the Big Ten title and the College Football Playoff and redeemed his reputation this season as one of the better coaches in the sport, speculation is heating up again that he could leave his alma mater for the pros.

According to The Athletic , which cites sources in both the NFL and at Michigan, "Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL." One source said of Harbaugh's potential interest in the NFL, "I think it's real."

The Athletic points to the Raiders and the Bears as potential landing spots for Harbaugh, the AP National Coach of the Year, though neither team is sure to be looking for a new head coach:

The Raiders head coaching job might be tough for him to say no to given his ties to the organization — he started his coaching career there in 2003 — and the fact that there’s already a solid quarterback in place in Derek Carr.

Harbaugh has been rumored or reported to be eyeing an NFL return basically every year since he took over at Michigan in 2015. He went 44-19 over four years as head coach of the 49ers before that, leading San Francisco to two division titles, three conference championship games and an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII. And Harbaugh has repeatedly shot those rumors down.

Last year was the only exception. There were no rumors at all after Harbaugh's shine had worn off on the heels of a 2-4 season. Michigan felt like the only place that wanted him, and only after slicing his salary in half. Harbaugh went from the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten to one of the lowest-paid.

Which adds some intrigue to the latest rumors. Barring another adjustment to his contract, NFL teams can offer Harbaugh the kind of substantial raise they couldn't in the past. Nine NFL coaches this year made at least double Harbaugh's $4 million base salary, including his brother John Harbaugh who makes $9 million per year with the Ravens.

Then again, Harbaugh said last week he wasn't bothered by his pay cut at Michigan and that he "would do this job for free."

"It’s just money," he said. "No big deal."

We might find out how much he means that in the months ahead.

