One of the most eye-catching real-estate parcels in Bel-Air is this sprawling 100,000sq ft. super pad called ‘The One.’ Developed by former film producer Nile Niami, this house is rightfully dubbed so as it offers many one-of-a-kind features that set it apart not only in size and amenities but also in price. Initially valued at $500 million (nearly $115 million more than Donald Trump’s controversial Washington DC hotel that’s sold for $375 million), the megamansion is hitting the auction block for a whopping $295 million. The still incomplete Los Angeles structure that’s ten years in the making is twice as big as the White House. Despite cutting the initial asking price to nearly half, the $295 million still qualifies to be in the running for the most expensive home ever sold in the U.S. We can only wish to one day visit, if not own a home of this magnitude, for now, we can revel in its several excellent elements captured in the gallery below:

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO